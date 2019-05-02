10 of the most-shocking cheating scandals from reality TV

caption Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott dealt with their relationship struggles on television. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Dramatic breakups, arguments, and cheating scandals are oftentimes captured on reality TV shows.

On some shows, viewers have seen couples break up, get back together, and even deal with infidelity.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola’s on-and-off relationship was captured on “Jersey Shore.”

On “Kendra on Top,” Kendra Wilkinson dealt with reports that Hank Baskett had cheated on her.

When it comes to most reality TV shows, relationship drama is a staple. Over the years, cameras have captured the fights and breakups of countless couples.

Unsurprisingly, some of the most shocking feuds and splits have stemmed from accusations and revelations related to infidelity.

From “Real Housewives” affairs to rocky “Jersey Shore” relationships, here are some cheating scandals that left many reality-TV viewers speechless.

Shannon Beador exposed her husband’s affair on “The Real Housewives of Orange County” season 10.

Shannon and David Beador’s relationship was well-documented on “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

On season 10 of the series, the reality TV star revealed information about David’s eight-month affair with another woman. After he confirmed that he’d had an affair, the two enrolled in couple’s counseling and even participated in a televised vow-renewal ceremony a year later.

The two announced they were separating in October 2017.

Dean McDermott admitted he had cheated on Tori Spelling and their relationship struggles were aired on “True Tori.”

As rumors of trouble in her marriage to Dean McDermott surfaced in 2013, Tori Spelling insisted they weren’t true. But later that year, McDermott publicly admitted to cheating on his wife.

By early 2014, he had checked himself into rehab, telling People, “I am truly sorry for the mistakes I have made and for the pain I’ve caused my family. I take full responsibility for my actions and have voluntarily checked myself into a treatment center to address some health and personal issues.”

The couple addressed the infidelity on Spelling’s show, “True Tori,” that same year. “I feel shame. I’ve never felt shame before,” McDermott said of his transgressions on one episode.

As of 2019, the couple is together and they said they are communicating much better.

“[Publications have] created this relationship that we have – this aggressive, tumultuous relationship and this doesn’t exist. But they’ve created it over the last year and that’s the story now, and it’s like, they have no idea,” Spelling told Us Weekly in March. “We don’t have relationship problems.”

On “Kendra on Top” in 2014, Kendra Wilkinson dealt with reports that Hank Baskett cheated on her.

Kendra Wilkinson’s marriage to Hank Baskett was rocked by scandal in 2014 when reports that Baskett cheated on her while she was pregnant with their second child began to surface.

When the reported affair was exposed five weeks after she gave birth, Wilkinson flushed her wedding ring down the toilet and threw the former NFL star out of their shared home – all while cameras kept rolling for her WeTV reality show, “Kendra on Top.”

In 2015, the two continued to work on their marriage when they appeared on a season of “Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars.” During an episode of the show, Baskett spoke about the cheating accusations he had faced in 2014.

After being married for nine years, the Wilkinson filed for divorce in 2018. The couple finalized their divorce in February 2019, per InTouch Weekly.

In 2014, the aftermath of Ramona Singer and her ex’s separation was captured on “The Real Housewives of New York.”

Ramona Singer and her husband of more than 20 years, Mario Singer, announced their divorce in 2014 after he was reportedly caught cheating.

Though news of his reported transgressions broke in between seasons of “The Real Housewives of New York,” viewers watched Singer address the status of her and Mario’s relationship on-air. The couple tried to work things out but eventually broke up.

The pair’s divorce was finalized in 2016. Earlier this year, Ramona said she is “in a good place” with her ex-husband.

Viewers watched Khloe Kardashian deal with cheating reports about Tristan Thompson on many episodes of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

In 2018, on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” while Khloe was preparing to give birth, reports circulated that Thompson had been unfaithful to Khloe. These reports apparently included a video of Thompson “making out with a girl.”

Khloe’s sister’s angry and saddened responses were well-documented on the series and, at the time, they didn’t want to tell Khloe about the video because she was so close to giving birth.

Kardashian later tweeted about the episode and Thompson’s reported infidelity, writing, “Tonight’s episode is an uncomfortable and super emotional one for me, but when we signed up for this show over a decade ago, we signed up for a reality show, which meant showing you guys inside our lives, the good, the bad and the ugly.”

In April 2018, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their first child together. Per an episode of the series, Kardashian allowed Thompson to be in the delivery room while their daughter was being born, later explaining that she put her feelings aside for the sake of her child.

Just a few months later, in February 2019, reports circulated that Thompson had cheated on Khloe with Jordyn Woods, a close friend of Kardashian’s sister, Kylie Jenner. Kardashian later seemed to confirm these cheating reports.

“Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time … But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family,” she later wrote in a series of tweets in March 2019. “This was Tristan’s fault.”

Season 16 of the E! show continues to cover the Kardashian-Thompson drama. On the trailer for the season, Kardashian spoke about her and Thompson’s relationship, saying, “Tristan might love me, whatever that means. He has no respect for me whatsoever.”

In 2010, Camille and Kelsey Grammer’s relationship ended as cameras rolled.

Camille and Kelsey Grammer’s 13-year marriage ended toward the end of the freshman season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

The relationship fell apart in front of cameras, following the exposure of the actor’s affair with now-wife Kayte Walsh (whom he married only two weeks after finalizing he and Camille’s divorce).

In 2011, on an episode of CNN’s “Piers Morgan Tonight,” Kelsey said that the couple’s marriage was ending before they even began starring on the Bravo show.

In June 2018, the “RHOBH” star opened up about the split on social media, tweeting, “I don’t begrudge him his happiness. What’s unnerving is that fact I was there to help him get through some of his hardships and supported his career and his sobriety. I was [right] by his side and he acts like I never existed that’s disappointing.”

In October 2018, Camille married David C. Meyer and the wedding has been an important part of the latest season of the “RHOBH.”

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola’s on-and-off relationship was captured on “Jersey Shore.”

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola’s relationship contributed a ton of drama to the original six-season run of “Jersey Shore” and has continued to be a topic of conversation on the reboot, “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,” which Giancola chose not to participate in.

The two broke up and got back together multiple times throughout the show but didn’t split for good until after its end in 2014. At the time, Ortiz-Magro said their busy schedules caused them to drift apart. It wasn’t until the “Family Vacation” premiere that Ortiz-Magro finally revealed that infidelity was the partially the reason for their breakup.

“She gave me a timeline. She was like, I want to get married in six months – and I’m still trying to figure my life out. I got cold feet,” he said on the show. “I wanted to do the right thing, but there was a part of me that was like, ‘I’m not going to do the right thing.’ So I didn’t do it. I ended up cheating, she found out. I blew it.”

Ortiz-Magro now has a daughter with his on-and-off girlfriend Jen Harley and Giancola is engaged to Christian Biscardi.

On season six of “Vanderpump Rules,” it was revealed that Jax Taylor cheated on Brittany Cartwright.

In 2018, “Vanderpump Rules” stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright announced their engagement, following years of highs and lows – and a bit of a cheating scandal.

During the show’s season-six premiere, Taylor admitted to cheating on Cartwright with former cast member Faith Stowers. Although Stowers was largely alienated during the rest of the season, cameras continued to capture Cartwright and Taylor’s relationship in the aftermath.

After briefly breaking up later on the season, the two eventually reconciled. Recently, on the season-seven “Vanderpump Rules” finale, viewers watched Taylor and Cartwright’s engagement party.

Jax and “Vanderpump” co-star Kristen Doute were also involved in a cheating scandal.

Kristen Doute and Tom Sandoval had been dating since the beginning of “Vanderpump Rules” and seemed fairly happy at the show’s start. But by the end of season two, Doute and Sandoval had both cheated on each other. Sandoval cheated not only with a woman in Las Vegas, but also shared a kiss with now-girlfriend Ariana Maddox.

For her part, Doute cheated on Sandoval with Taylor (yes, Jax Taylor from the previous slide) who was not only Sandoval’s best friend but her best friend, Stassi Schroeder’s, ex.

Doute and Sandoval parted ways, but not before Schroeder slapped Doute and the two stopped speaking.

On season eight of “Real Housewives of New York,” Luann de Lesseps found out that her fiancé had cheated on her.

Luann de Lesseps got engaged to Tom D’Agostino in 2016. On the night before their engagement party, D’Agostino was spotted kissing another woman.

De Lesseps’ co-star Bethenny Frankel, who received photo evidence of the infidelity from an anonymous friend, broke the news to her on a dramatic season-eight episode of the reality show.

Cameras continued to roll during De Lesseps’ tear-filled reaction and the awkward phone conversation with D’Agostino that happened after she found out. Per the filmed phone call, it seems D’Agostino told Lesseps that he was so drunk that he didn’t remember kissing someone else.

“I’m not going to let a stupid kiss ruin the rest of my life,” Lesseps told People in 2016. “He screwed up. What he did was wrong. But this wasn’t premeditated. It wasn’t an affair. It was a mistake. He was upset with me. It was a stupid retaliation of some sort. He did the wrong thing, and he totally recognizes that. I know in my heart of hearts that he loves me.”

The two walked down the aisle on the weekend of New Year’s Eve 2016. Their marriage lasted for a few months before they filed for divorce.