Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov gave a 5-year-old a $36,000 Mercedes for doing 4,105 push-ups

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has given a $36,000 Mercedes to a 5-year-old boy for doing 4,105 consecutive push-ups.

Rahim Kurayev – dubbed the “Chechen Schwarzenegger” by local media – showed off the white C180 model on Instagram which The Moscow Times said was given to him by Kadyrov after the 5 year old dedicated the feat to him.

Kurayev shared a video on Instagram of him meeting Kadyrov and being given the keys to the $36,000 car:

Kurayev was reportedly gifted the car for doing 4,015 push-ups in two hours 25 minutes, but he will have to do the feat again if he wants official Russian Book of Records recognition, The Moscow Times said.

The video of him attempting to beat the Russian record for most push-ups for a five year old – currently held by a child from Elista, Kalmykia, with 4,050 push-ups completed in 2015 – wasn’t good enough for officials, The Moscow Times reported.

Kadyrov thinks the boy will have no trouble repeating the feat though: “Rakhim has enough energy to do 4,000 more push-ups, I just hope the commission members have enough patience to count them all,” he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Kadyrov reportedly told the boy: “Let your father drive you around on this, you’re worthy of riding a white Mercedes,” The Moscow Times said.

Local sports minister Musa Khanarikov said: “Rahim Kurayev actively does sport, which allowed him to do 4,105 push-ups in 2 hours 25 minutes without stopping, it’s a world record,” according to Russian media.

“Our Chechen Schwarzenegger, as they call him, dedicated his record to the head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Akhmadovich Kadyrov,” Khanarikov said.

Here’s a video of Kurayev practicing: