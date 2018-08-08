Chee Soon Juan discredits the contents of an election manifesto allegedly written by a coalition made up of opposition parties in Singapore

Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chief Chee Soon Juan has declared that any rumours of an election manifesto made by a combined coalition of seven opposition political parties in Singapore are false.
He made that statement in a Facebook post on Tuesday (August 7) after recent talk of opposition parties in Singapore coming together to form a possible coalition with the aim of forming an alternative government surfaced.
The SDP chief shared a screenshot of a Facebook message on his own page, announcing that the contents were “not true”.
“There is a message that is being spread that Dr Tan Cheng Bock and I have come up with a new manifesto for an opposition coalition. This is not true. Please help quash this falsehood by sharing this post,” he wrote.
Some of the contents of the fake manifesto included the abolishing of GST, 50% pay cuts for ministers and members of Parliament, free food for the needy and more.