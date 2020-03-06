Watch the stars of ‘Cheer’ critique other iconic cheerleading routines from shows like ‘Riverdale’ and ‘Glee’: ‘These are not cheerleaders’

- source
- The “Cheer” stars Jerry Harris, Morgan Simianer, and La’Darius Marshall got together to critique other cheer routines from shows like “Riverdale” and “Glee,” and it was just as hilarious as you’d expect.
- “They’re just going through the motions, they’re tired,” Marshall said while watching a clip from “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.” But ultimately, he agreed with Harris and Simianer that the toe touch at the end was perfectly executed.
- The teammates also watched routines from shows like “Glee,” but it was a sexy cheer routine from “Riverdale” that really got them talking.
- “This is a different type of cheerleading. They were seducing, girl,” Marshall exclaimed while watching the clip, which featured “Riverdale” cheerleaders dancing suggestively.
- Harris agreed, adding, “They took cheerleading to a whole other level with that one,” while a shocked Simianer said, “I don’t know what y’all just showed me.”
