You can buy wraps made of 100% cheese and they’re a low-carb dream come true

Northwestern Costco locations, most Aldi locations, and other retailers around the US have begun selling Folios Cheese Wraps in three flavors: parmesan, Jarlsberg, and cheddar.

These are sold in packs of four or 10 and are great for all kinds of low-carb diets, including the keto diet.

Folios Cheese Wraps have between 11 and 13 grams of protein depending on flavor, as well as 1 gram of carbs.

The wraps are naturally lactose-free and gluten-free.

You can use them as-is or crisp them up to make delightful bowls for salads or tacos.

If you’re trying to cut carbs but love cheese, Folios Cheese Wraps are here to solve your lunchtime and taco night dilemmas. Already spotted at grocery stores around the US, these 100% cheese wraps are sold in packs of four or 10 and they come in three flavor-packed varieties: parmesan, Jarlsberg, and cheddar. They’re also naturally lactose-free and gluten-free.

These cheese wraps are a great option for those following a low-carb or gluten-free diet

All three flavors are low in carbs, but protein content differs depending on which flavor you choose. According to Lotito Foods, the distributor of Folios Cheese Wraps, both the parmesan and Jarlsberg variants have 13 grams of protein. The cheddar one has 11 grams of protein.

These wraps are being sold in various locations around the US

Although Costco locations in the northwestern US may be the only place you can score 10-packs of these wraps, four-packs of Folios have already been spotted on Amazon Fresh and at multiple other retailers. They’re also coming soon to even more locations like HEB, Gelson’s, and all Aldi locations in the US except for stores in Texas.

Your cheesy possibilities with these wraps may be greater than you realize

Of course, these can be used right out of the package for making wraps but you don’t have to stop there. Lotito Foods boasts plenty of creative recipes that feature the cheesy wrap. You can also crisp them into a bowl for salads or protein or even melt them on top of your favorite meal.

Whether you’re following the keto diet, adapting to a low-carb lifestyle, or just really love cheese, be sure to keep an eye out for Folios Cheese Wraps at your local retailers.

