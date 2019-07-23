Cheez-It’s new release combines its cheesy crackers with a whole box of wine

caption The new release combines wine, cheese, and crackers. source Courtesy of House Wine + Cheez-It

Cheez-It and House Wine have collaborated on a limited-edition box containing one-half Cheez-It original crackers and one-half House Wine Original Red Blend wine.

The limited-edition box will retail for $25 on House Wine’s website starting Thursday, July 25.

The box is portable, making it ideal for summer events.

House Wine’s winemaker, Hal Landvoigt, said he chose the brand’s Original Red specifically to pair with the cheesy flavor of Cheez-It crackers.

This summer, you can enjoy cheese, crackers, and wine on-the-go – no corkscrew or fancy cheeseboard required.

Cheez-It and House Wine just released a portable split box that combines red wine and cheesy crackers and it’s perfect for all of your summer picnics.

Starting Thursday, July 25, the limited-edition House Wine and Cheez-It box will be available for purchase at OriginalHouseWine.com for $25.

The red wine is supposed to complement the flavor of the Cheez-It crackers

caption The box dispenses wine. source Courtesy of House Wine + Cheez-It

This split box contains both original Cheez-It crackers and a dispensable red-wine blend from House Wine. The blend contains 50% Cabernet Sauvignon and 50% Merlot.

This pairing was specially chosen by House Wine’s winemaker Hal Landvoigt. He said that the red currant and fruit flavors from House Wine’s Original Red Blend complement the real cheese flavors found in Cheez-It’s original baked crackers.

The brands also shared other custom wine-and-Cheez-It pairings for people to try at home

caption You can pair your favorite wine with Cheez-It crackers. source bbbrrn/ iStock

If you don’t manage to snag the split box of red wine and original crackers before supplies run out, House Wine and Cheez-It have also created other custom pairings that you can try at home.

House Wine recommends pairing rosé with Cheez-It’s White Cheddar crackers and Sauvignon Blanc with the Cheez-It’s Extra Toasty flavor. The brand also suggests that a glass of Chardonnay perfectly complements the flavors of Cheez-It Duoz Sharp Cheddar/Parmesan crackers.

These brands aren’t the first ones to pair wine and Cheez-Its

Many people have been sharing their wine and Cheez-It pairings for years.

Back in 2018, Grub Street published an article called, “How to Pair Wine with Cheez-Its” that included a small list of recommendations. In 2017, Vinepair released an article pairing a variety of cheese-flavored snacks (including Cheez-Its) with wines.

And, in 2015, Eater published an “Ask A Somm” article in which they asked a sommelier about how to pair Cheez-Its and other snacks with wine.