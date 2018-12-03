Chef David Pynt from Michelin-starred Burnt Ends just opened a bbq hawker stall selling dishes priced from S$4

Chef David Pynt’s Meatsmith Western BBQ is a hawker stall at Makansutra Gluttons Bay at the Esplanade. The Straits Times

The chef behind one-Michelin-starred Australian barbecue joint Burnt Ends is moving beyond restaurant dining to work his charm in the humble hawker centre.

David Pynt, 34, has joined five new stallholders in setting up shop in the newly-renovated Makansutra Gluttons Bay, an open-air hawker centre located near the Esplanade.

Burnt Ends earned its first Michelin star in July this year.

Pynt’s new hawker stall is called Meatsmith Western BBQ – a nod to his American barbecue joint Meatsmith, which has two outlets in Telok Ayer and Little India, the Straits Times (ST) reported.

Meatsmith Western BBQ will serve localised Western barbecue dishes like salted egg chicken chop with garlic rice and cucumber salad, smoked char siew pork ribs, fries with sambal mayonnaise, pulled pork wantons, and smoked suckling pig.

Dishes are priced between S$4 and S$16.

Meats at the hawker stall are grilled on a smaller version of the wood-fired brick grill used in Burnt Ends, the Michelin guide reported.

In an interview with ST, Pynt – a Perth native – added that this grill is fired with jarrah, an Australian hardwood.

Other top chefs who have also ventured into the world of hawker food include Chinese dim sum chef Li Huai Zhi of Supreme Ramen Xiao Long Bao (Tiong Bahru); chef Gwern Khoo of A Noodle Story (Amoy Food Centre); and Muhd Shah Indra Jasni, Lee Syafiq Muhd Ridzuan Lee and Mohd Ridzuan Ayob of gourmet burger joint Burgs By Project Warung (Golden Mile Food Centre and Viva Business Park).