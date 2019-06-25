A YouTube chef posted a video demonstrating exactly how to do the viral garlic-peeling hack using just a knife

- source
- Glen and Friends Cooking
- A chef posted a video to YouTube explaining exactly how to do the garlic-peeling hack that went viral after Twitter user VPestilenZ tweeted it on June 16.
- Chef Glen Powell, of the popular YouTube channel Glen & Friends Cooking, shows viewers how to cut garlic in the safest and most efficient way possible, but still recommends that people who don’t often work with knives skip this hack, as the potential for cutting yourself is high.
- When the hack first went viral, many people were quick to laud the time-saving kitchen trick – it even earned a “WHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAT” from Chrissy Teigen on Twitter.
- However, many people were also skeptical of the hack. Helen Rosner, The New Yorker’s food correspondent, says she had to visit the emergency room after attempting the trick.
