Chef Wan goes on social media to call out AirAsia for serving ‘disgusting’ sambal

Chef Wan criticised one of AirAsia’s sambal dishes in a series of Instagram posts. Instagram screenshot / _chefwan58

Airlines are not known to have the best food, but one particular item served by an airline has riled up celebrity chef Chef Wan.

Chef Wan, whose real name is Datuk Redzuawan Ismail, took issue with AirAsia’s sambal in a recent string of posts published on Instagram.

The Singapore-born Malaysian chef took to Instagram to lash out at the Malaysian low-cost airline for allegedly serving poor quality sambal tumis (stir-fried chilli paste) with nasi lemak at its Premium Lounge.

Sambal tumis is considered by many local food fans as a vital ingredient that can either make or break a serving of nasi lemak.

In his post last Saturday (Dec 29, 2018), Chef Wan shared an Instagram video – sent to him by one of his friends – showing AirAsia’s sambal dish which appears to have a watery consistency.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chef wan (@_chefwan58) on Dec 28, 2018 at 3:20pm PST

His post read: “If I were the head chef there, I would have kicked the cook’s ass up there for good and never to enter my kitchen ever again… (It) indeed is disgusting.”

The 60-year-old also said that this was an example of a chef who had no passion in coming out with quality dishes, and that the quality of AirAsia’s sambal is an insult to chefs, to the Malay cuisine, and to the heritage of nasi lemak.

Chef Wan then advised young chefs to instill some sense of pride in their work and show dedication and passion in serving good quality food.

He also took a swipe at the management for not exercising quality control.

“You guys are National Carrier to this country. We need a good Image for Malaysia!” said Chef Wan adding that he would take this up with AirAsia Group chief executive officer Tony Fernandes.

He then posted another video on Instagram of thicker-looking sambal paste sizzling in a wok, and wrote a lengthy caption telling viewers on how to properly cook sambal tumis to accompany nasi lemak.

Chef Wan then threw more shade at AirAsia by uploading another video of a sambal prawn dish which he allegedly whipped up himself, describing it as “nice and thick”, and that it “does not look like the AirAsia premium nasi lemak sambal”.