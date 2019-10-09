10 of the best breakfast foods to get at Trader Joe’s, according to chefs

caption According to chefs, Trader Joe’s has some pretty solid breakfast items. source Trader Joe’s

Chefs told Insider about some of their favorite breakfast dishes and ingredients to buy at Trader Joe’s.

Some chefs said they use Trader Joe’s cold brew, frozen fruit, and rolled oats to make smoothies.

Other chefs love the brand’s ready-made dishes, like its egg frittatas and breakfast burritos.

The popular grocery chain Trader Joe’s has shelves stocked with all sorts of breakfast staples – and even the culinary pros have a few favorites.

Here are some of the best breakfast items to get at Trader Joe’s, according to chefs.

This chef pairs TJ’s breakfast burritos with the brand’s Green Dragon hot sauce.

He said the cheddar cheese and flour tortilla makes this burrito a winner.

Jimmy Papadopoulos, executive chef of Bellemore in Chicago, Illinois, told Insider that Trader Joe’s breakfast burritos are always a solid choice.

“TJ’s chicken-sausage breakfast burritos pack in everything good about a breakfast burrito (cheddar cheese and a flour tortilla) and make the easiest on-the-go snack when I’m rushing to get out of the house with my kids,” he said.

To kick things up a notch, Papadopoulos said he recommends dipping the burritos in Trader Joe’s Green Dragon hot sauce.

“The Green Dragon sauce has a fresher flavor than a Sriracha, and that’s why I can’t get enough,” Papadopoulos told Insider. “This one is spicy, so be careful.”

Quiche Lorraine was another chef’s pick.

This chef said it's affordable.

Matt Abdoo, executive chef at and partner of Pig Beach in New York City, said he has a few favorite breakfast items from Trader Joe’s, including its quiche Lorraine.

The frozen dish comes fully cooked and contains uncured ham, eggs, and cheese.

“[It’s] absolutely delicious, ready in minutes, and costs less to buy than it does to make it,” Abdoo said.

The chef told Insider he also likes Trader Joe’s frozen frittatas.

These can be cooked in the microwave.

Abdoo said he also really likes Trader Joe’s Swiss cheese and cauliflower frittatas.

“Frittata is an Italian staple that I grew up on,” Abdoo said. “This frittata is great for a quick grab and go, just microwave for a few minutes and breakfast is ready.”

Per Trader Joe’s, these frozen frittatas are fluffy and contain “45% egg and 30% Swiss cheese.”

TJ’s cult-favorite everything-bagel seasoning is a breakfast staple for this chef.

This seasoning also comes in dip form.

The brand’s famous seasoning blend, which consists of ingredients like garlic, onion, and poppy seeds, is a top pick for Alfredo Nogueira, executive chef of Cane & Table and Cure in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The chef told Insider he uses this versatile blend in a variety of ways, but his favorite involves toast.

“My favorite is to grab some Trader Joe’s sliced sourdough, toast it, and top with smashed avocado, a soft-boiled egg, and a healthy sprinkling of the everything-bagel seasoning,” Nogueira said.

This chef combines two Trader Joe’s products for an indulgent breakfast.

Ice cream adds a special touch of sweetness to these pancakes.

Andrew Henshaw, chef at Zahav, told Insider that his perfect breakfast involves pancakes and some ice cream.

“My guilty pleasure is buttermilk pancakes made from Trader Joe’s mix topped with Trader Joe’s French vanilla ice cream,” Henshaw said.

This chef combines several ingredients to make a cold-brew breakfast smoothie.

The smoothie has a boost of caffeine.

Yehuda Sichel, chef at Abe Fisher in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, told Insider he likes to take a few ingredients and whip them into a smoothie.

“My favorite breakfast smoothie is TJ’s creamy organic peanut butter, ready-to-drink cold brew, whey protein powder, and a banana blended together,” said Sichel.

Breakfast smoothies are also a popular choice for this chef.

You can blend the rolled oats with some frozen mixed berries.

Chef David Tam, founder of Rolln in NYC, told Insider that he loves Trader Joe’s rolled oats, and he and often uses them to make smoothies

“I mix them with seeds, goji berries, and frozen mixed berries every morning to make a breakfast smoothie,” he said.

A sweet and savory breakfast can be made from some of Trader Joe’s staples, according to this chef.

The chef said oatmeal pairs well with some bacon.

Chef Matt Fein, culinary director at Federal Donuts in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, told Insider that Trader Joe’s steel-cut oats are a key component of one of his go-to breakfasts.

“I love TJ’s steel-cut oatmeal topped with brown sugar, cinnamon, and real maple syrup, served alongside TJ’s uncured Applewood smoked bacon,” said Fein.

This chef uses a sweet Trader Joe’s bread to make a buttery French toast.

The bread is described as being sweet and buttery.

“My guilty breakfast pleasure is a Trader Joe’s cinnamon croissant loaf prepared like French toast,” Mike Solomonov, chef and owner of various Philadelphia-area restaurants (including Zahav and K’Far), told Insider.

Trader Joe’s describes the toasted loaf as being a cross between its cinnamon-swirl bread and a buttery croissant.

One chef uses a few simple ingredients to whip up a sweet breakfast.

This chef tops the toasted bread with cinnamon sugar.

Chef Caitlin McMillan, culinary director of Philadelphia-based restaurant group CookNSolo, told Insider that one of her favorite breakfasts consists of just three ingredients.

“I love a simple and perfect combo: Trader Joe’s organic soft white bread with a ton of butter and TJ’s cinnamon-sugar grinder sprinkled all over,” said McMillan.

