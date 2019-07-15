ChefSteps is offering 30% off its top-rated Joule sous vide on Prime Day 2019

caption The ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide is on sale during Prime Day festivities. source Facebook/ChefSteps

If you’ve heard of sous vide – the process of cooking vacuum-sealed food in a water bath at a precise temperature – and have always wanted to give it a try, Prime Day is your lucky day. July 15 and 16 this year you can pick up one of the best sous vide immersion circulators for 30% off.

The ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide is on sale during Prime Day festivities. The model with a white body and a stainless-steel cap and base is marked down from $199 to $139 (you save $60), and the all-white model is $125, which is down from its usual $179 (you save $54.)

Below, we will look at why you don’t want to let this Prime Day 2019 deal pass you by.

Why you need the ChefSteps Joule?

Sous vide cooking has exploded in popularity in recent years. French for “under vacuum,” sous vide involves putting your food in an airtight pouch and cooking it at a consistent temperature for long periods of time. One way to keep the water at a consistent temperature is to use a high-quality immersion circulator.

In the world of immersion circulators, there are two big names and dozens of also-rans. The Anova and the Joule are the top dogs. Both are excellent, but we think the ChefSteps Joule is better because of its smaller size and powerful motor.

Thanks to its 1.3-pound weight and 11-inch-tall size, the Joule is easy to store. And, the 1100-watt motor brings the water up to temp faster than the competition.

The Joule is one of my colleague’s favorite kitchen tools. Insider Picks’ Brandt Ranj was impressed with how it performed in his tests. He especially liked that it allowed him to cook perfect, professional-quality steaks.

The Joule app is constantly being improved and features over 100 cooking guides and a “Visual Doneness” indicator that estimates what your food looks like as it cooks. To operate the circulator, you need a tablet or smartphone with Android 4.4 or later or iOS 8.0 or later, and it works over Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.

ChefSteps offers a full refund if you are not satisfied with the Joule in the first 90 days. And, it’s backed by a one-year limited warranty.

Also, the all-white and white with stainless steel models are functionally the same. The only difference is their appearance.

Why sous vide?

I have used a variety of sous vide immersion circulators over the years. And, my favorite part about it is that a novice home chef can easily make restaurant-quality meals with minimal effort. For instance, prior to the sous vide, I had very little experience cooking barbecue ribs. I’d typically throw the ribs in a slow cooker with some barbecue sauce and call it good. Or, if I had the time and patience, they’d go in the smoker.

The immersion circulator changed that. Now, it takes me five minutes to prepare the ribs for their 24-hour-plus water bath at 150 degrees Fahrenheit. After the sous vide, I slather on the barbecue sauce and grill the ribs or put them under the broiler. Guests always comment that they are the best ribs they’ve ever had.

I’ve also made ultra-tender steak, beautifully seasoned salmon, delicious vegetables, super-simple dulce de leche, and even the Starbucks egg bites.

Amazon Prime Day 2019 makes it extra affordable to sous-vide cook with one of the best immersion circulators. We strongly recommend giving the ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide a try.