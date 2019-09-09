A Chelsea goalkeeper has traded in her gloves for a job at Goldman Sachs

source Reuters / TT News Agency

Former Chelsea Women goalkeeper Lizzie Durack left the team over the summer to pursue a career in finance, and now works in Goldman Sachs’ Prime Brokerage Division, BBC News reported.

Durack called the increased pay “a consequence, rather than a reason” for the move, adding she reached a point in her soccer career where she achieved “a certain amount that I was happy with.”

The former goalkeeper played professionally for Everton before joining Chelsea in 2018. Her year with the team saw a third-place finish in the FA Women’s Super League.

Chelsea Women goalkeeper Lizzie Durack wasn’t on the soccer field when the team started a new season of the FA Women’s Super League Sunday. That’s because she’s moved on to a new role at Goldman Sachs, BBC News reported.

The 25-year-old quit one of league’s top teams over the summer to pursue a financial career in London. She now works in capital introduction and consulting with the bank’s Prime Brokerage Division. Durack has a degree in economics and neurobiology, and studied at Harvard before moving back to England for her soccer career.

Durack noted the choice was “a difficult one to make,” but she was ready to invest her time in a new career path.

“I had come to a point in my football career where I had achieved a certain amount that I was happy with,” she said. “In order to take the next step and be one of the best in the game, it would have taken five years or so – if I was ever going to be fortunate enough to actually achieve that top level.”

The former goalkeeper left the sport for a number of reasons, but said the higher pay wasn’t a primary motivator. She called the pay bump “a consequence, rather than a reason,” for the move, adding she would “not have gone into football” if money was her main objective.

Durack did note the appeal in a steady job compared to an industry where “work-rate does not always mean winning success.” She called both the Goldman job and her role as goalkeeper “roller-coaster existence,” but added that “you have the ability to book a week of holiday” with a finance job.

“In contrast when the football season starts you are locked in for 10 months,” she told the BBC.

Chelsea Women ended the 2018-2019 Super League season in third place, with 12 wins, six draws, and two losses. Durack played professionally for Everton before joining Chelsea in 2018. She noted her year with Chelsea was “enjoyable” but not as triumphant as she hoped.

“We didn’t have a great season last year, it was not a successful season by Chelsea standards, it wasn’t ideal, but those things come in waves, and in sport you have to deal with the ups and the downs.”

Though the Goldman Sachs office will share very little with her time between goalposts, Durack said she wanted to bring a competitiveness to the new role similar to that she experienced with Chelsea. The “huge lifestyle change” will roughly double her hours at work, and the former goalie said she “wanted to replicate sport” in the “very intense environment.”

