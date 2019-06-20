12 photos show the extreme drought wrecking havoc in Chennai, India, where one of the biggest cities is almost out of water

Chennai, India’s sixth largest city, is suffering from an acute water storage after a historic drought. Many of the region’s reservoirs are almost completely dry.

Residents have been forced to line up for hours for tanked-in water or have attempted to collect water from holes dug in lake beds.

Satellite images and photos on the ground have captured what it’s like living through the drought and its effect on the city’s water supplies.

Residents of Chennai (formerly Madras) in southern India are running out of water.

Since 2017, due to low rainfall and a failed monsoon season, nearly all of Chennai’s four major water bodies are drying up, India Today reported.

The crisis means that the majority of Chennai has depended heavily on water trucked in by the government.

These photos show the effects of the drought from the sky and on the ground for the over 6 million people who live in the area.

Chennai is in crisis after its four main water reservoirs ran completely dry. Drought has been an issue in the area for years, but conditions have gotten dire in the last few months.

caption An Indian man walks over the parched bed of a reservoir on the outskirts of Chennai on May 17, 2017. source Arun Sankara / AFP / Getty

On June 14, the Puzhal reservoir on Chennai’s outskirts dried out. This tower measures the amount of water in the reservoir.

caption A tower for measuring water depth. source P. Ravikumar / Reuters

In 2018 before the drought, this was the size of the Puzhal reservoir.

source Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite / Satellite image ©2019 Maxar Technologies

But during the drought it looked like this. The Copernicus Sentinel satellite captured this image on June 15, 2019.

caption The Puzhal reservoir in Chennai, India, captured by the Copernicus Sentinel satellite on June 15, 2019. source Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite / Satellite image ©2019 Maxar Technologies

Some restaurants and dozens of hotels were forced to temporary close due to the lack of water. Chennai’s water authority cut the entire city’s piped water supply by 40%.

caption A hand-pump is used to fill up a container with drinking water. source P. Ravikumar / Reuters

Thousands of people were forced to wait in line for hours every day so they could fill cans and containers with water.

And it wasn’t just Puzhal that was affected. Here is Chembarambakkam Lake in 2018.

caption Chembarambakkam Lake in 2018. source Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite / Satellite image ©2019 Maxar Technologies

And here it is on July 20, 2019.

caption Chembarambakkam Lake in 2019. source Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite / Satellite image ©2019 Maxar Technologies

Residents even tried to get any water they could from openings in dried up lake beds.

caption Women fetch water from an opening made by residents at a dried-up lake in Chennai. source P. Ravikumar/ Reuters

Or used muddy water from the dregs of Chennai’s reservoirs.

caption Indian workers collect water from the Puzhal reservoir. source Arun Sunkar / AFP / Getty

The drying out of Chennai’s lakes and surrounding bodies of water caused a buildup of dead fish.

On June 20, it finally began to rain. But according to a 2018 government think tank report, more than 600 million people face “acute” water shortages, and 21 Indian cities, including Chennai, are likely to run out of groundwater by 2020.

caption An Indian shepherd walks with their lifestock at the dried out Puzhal reservoir. source Arun Sankar / AFP / Getty

