A Beverly Hills mansion once owned by Cher is back on the market with a 44% discount — here’s a look inside the 11-bedroom, 17-bathroom estate

caption The main house on the 14-acre property. source The Altman Brothers Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Cher’s mansion is back on the market – this time with a hefty price chop.

According to Robb Report, Cher lived in the home for over a decade before selling the house to comedian Eddie Murphy in the late 1980s. The 11-bedroom, 17-bathroom estate joins other celebrity homes on the market, including Bruce Willis’ Turks and Caicos estate and a Beverly Hills estate previously owned by Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. The property – listed for $85 million two years ago – is now listed for $48 million, just one example of drastic real estate discounts in the past year.

Read more: 11 of the most massive real-estate price cuts we’ve seen in the past year, from the 70% discount on Michael Jackson’s ranch to a $350 million price drop on an LA hilltop

While some celebrity homes do sell, such as Serena William’s 6-bedroom home, many mansions – like Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch – continue to sit on the market despite hefty price cuts. Rapper 50 Cent’s mansion sat on the market for a decade before selling this April. Previous reporting from Business Insider’s Lina Batarags shows that customized houses can be hard to sell, as they include extremely personalized features that do not appeal to every buyer.

Keep reading for a look inside the 14-acre property.

The estate is 15 miles outside of Los Angeles in the Benedict Canyon area, just a 10-minute drive from The Beverly Hills Hotel and other nearby sites.

source Google Maps

Source: The Altman Brothers Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Google Maps, Robb Report

The property is also a 15-minute drive from luxury shopping at Beverly Hills’ infamous Rodeo Drive.

source Glowimages/Getty Images

Source: The Altman Brothers Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Google Maps, Trip Savvy

The gated property — listed for $48 million — is flanked by massive red doors …

source The Altman Brothers Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Source: The Altman Brothers Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate

… which open to reveal a long, paved driveway.

source The Altman Brothers Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Source: The Altman Brothers Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate

The roads wind their way up to the property’s main buildings …

source The Altman Brothers Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Source: The Altman Brothers Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate

… which include the stables, marked by arched entryways.

source The Altman Brothers Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Source: The Altman Brothers Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate

The stables, which are surrounded by manicured lawns, also include a nearby fire pit for outdoor entertaining.

source The Altman Brothers Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Source: The Altman Brothers Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Inside, the open-air stables reveal five stalls and seating for visitors. The interior is painted white with dark wood accents.

source The Altman Brothers Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Source: The Altman Brothers Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate

The main house — which is 20,000 square feet — sits on a sloped lawn …

source The Altman Brothers Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Source: The Altman Brothers Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate

… and includes 11 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms.

source The Altman Brothers Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Source: The Altman Brothers Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Its ivy-covered front also features several private balconies. Nearby, a 7,000-square-foot guest house can house additional visitors.

source The Altman Brothers Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Source: The Altman Brothers Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate

A private tennis court sits in front of the house. The property also features a swimming pool.

source The Altman Brothers Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Source: The Altman Brothers Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate

A finished cabana provides a shaded area for guests to cool off after playing tennis in the Californian sun.

source The Altman Brothers Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Source: The Altman Brothers Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate

The outdoor patio features lounge seating …

source The Altman Brothers Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Source: The Altman Brothers Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate

… along with an outdoor dining table that seats 12 guests.

source The Altman Brothers Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Source: The Altman Brothers Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Once a four-acre plot, the compound now spans over 14 acres.

source The Altman Brothers Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Source: The Altman Brothers Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Its paved walkways also lead to two riding rings.

source The Altman Brothers Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Source: The Altman Brothers Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Rustic doors, which match the main gate, lead to other areas of the garden and the expansive property …

source The Altman Brothers Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Source: The Altman Brothers Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate

… which includes nature trails and more grounds for the horses.

source The Altman Brothers Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Source: The Altman Brothers Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate