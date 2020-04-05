Striking photos show cherry blossoms blooming in eerily empty gardens and parks around the world

The coronavirus pandemic has put life on pause for many communities around the world.

Meanwhile, cherry blossoms, often celebrated as a symbol of spring and renewal, are in full bloom.

Cherry blossoms typically peak in mid-March and early April and tend to draw visitors to hotspots like Washington, DC; and cities in Japan, Germany, and South Korea.

This year, quarantine and social distancing restrictions have caused most local officials to cancel cherry blossom festivals and even close or restrict access to parks.

Photos from around the world show what this year’s cherry blossom season looks like – featuring many empty or unusually quiet streets, gardens, and landmarks that are typically filled with people admiring the pink flowers.

The pink-hued streets of Bonn, Germany, usually attract thousands of tourists.

This year, small groups of locals were able to enjoy the refreshing, colorful sight in person.

Police patrolled streets in Bonn to control overcrowding in the blossom-lined areas.

caption Police patrol a cherry blossom-lined street in Bonn, Germany, on April 5. source WOLFGANG RATTAY/Reuters

Bonn’s most famous cherry blossom-lined streets are located in the Altstadt, or Old Town.

Washington, DC, is known for its cherry blossoms, but its annual Cherry Blossom Festival was canceled.

caption Police tape represents road closures near the cherry blossoms on the National Mall in Washington, DC, on March 25. source ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images

The organization that runs DC’s National Cherry Blossom Festival launched a virtual activation as a way to mimic the experience and prevent people from crowding around the physical blossom areas.

DC officials have blocked off some areas around the Tidal Basin, a popular cherry blossom viewing spot in the nation’s capital.

caption The Washington, DC, Tidal Basin appeared to be empty in this shot taken March 24. source Michael Brochstein / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Washington, DC police closed streets on March 22 around the Tidal Basin to prohibit people from congregating around the trees in response to crowds that gathered to view the flowers earlier in the month, the Washington Post reported.

All around the world, popular landmarks that are surrounded by the stunning flowers remain eerily quiet.

caption Cherry blossom trees in bloom outside the Akhmad Kadyrov Mosque in the Chechen Republic. source Yelena AfoninaTASS via Getty Images

Here, the rose-tinted trees come to life outside Russia’s largest mosque.

Ueno Park, a large public park in Tokyo, has barred visitors from enjoying the pastel blossoms.

caption A woman and girl wearing a school backpack photograph cherry blossoms from outside the Ueno Park district in Tokyo, Japan, on March 28. source Yusuke Harada/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Police tape and cones stop people from entering Tokyo’s Ueno Park, which typically holds a renowned cherry blossom festival when the flowers are at their peak in mid-March and early April.

Cherry blossoms in Seoul, South Korea, typically attract tons of visitors.

caption A visitor at a seemingly empty cherry blossom area in Seoul, South Korea, on March 31. source Lee Jin-man

This year, parks across South Korea and cherry blossom festivals were closed and canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, and some entrances to cherry blossom areas have also been blocked to keep people from crowding.

Stockholm’s Kungstradgarden, or King’s Garden, looked quiet with just a few locals enjoying the blossoms on April 1.

caption People sit distanced from each other at Kungstradgarden in Stockholm, Sweden. source JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images

Sweden, which does not currently have COVID-19-related lockdowns in effect, has kept many of its public spaces open. Still, Stockholm’s famous Kungstradgarden, known for its stunning cherry blossoms, was significantly less crowded with visitors than usual.

Steps outside the Kotokuin Temple and Great Buddha in Tokyo were dotted with just a few visitors on April 1.

The Buddhist temple is typically a popular place to admire the blossoming trees.

Aerial images showed cherry blossoms come to life in Wuhan, China in mid-March.

caption Cherry blossoms were in full bloom at Wuhan University in Wuhan, China, on March 18. source TPG/Getty Images

Wuhan University is usually one of the Chinese city’s most vibrant cherry blossom viewing areas, according to CNN, but this year, while the trees turn fantastic shades of pastel, the streets remained empty in the middle of March as the city was still in lockdown.

Some of Tokyo’s most captivating cherry blossom areas were noticeably devoid of people.

While the coronavirus hasn’t stopped all large crowds from enjoying the festive trees, this year’s cherry blossom season in Japan – which is usually a major tourism draw – was noticeably less celebratory.