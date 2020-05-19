26 of the most daring outfits Cher has ever worn

Cher has been performing for 60 years, and she’s always pushing fashion boundaries.

In the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s, Cher played with different patterns and fabrics.

She’s worn a lot of see-through outfits that feature a ton of bling.

Cher continues to walk the red carpet and perform in statement looks that turn heads.

Whether you became a fan of Cher in the 1960s or in the 2000s, you know she’s always been an incredible performer with bold style.

From her days starring on “The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour” to appearing in movies like “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” the iconic performer has turned heads for decades with show-stopping fashion choices.

Here are some of the most daring and beautiful outfits that Cher has ever worn.

Cher and Sonny wore psychedelic prints when they posed for photos in the early 1960s.

caption Cher and Sonny Bono posing for photos in the 1960s. source Jan Olofsson/Redferns/Getty Images

The dynamic performing duo wore bold prints.

Sonny and Cher continued to rock bold colors, patterns, and fabrics throughout the 1960s.

caption Sonny Bono and Cher photographed in Italy in 1961. source Marcello Salustri/Mondadori via Getty Images

Cher’s sparkly, silver outfit made a bold statement.

Cher and Sonny wore matching fringe outfits for a press event in 1965.

caption Cher and Sonny at the London Hilton Hotel in 1965. source Eric Harlow/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

The duo rocked fringe looks with matching blouses.

Cher rocked a canary-yellow outfit at a sound check for her performance at the Hollywood Bowl in 1966.

caption Cher wore a bold, yellow outfit for the Hollywood Bowl. source Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Cher paired the daring leather-looking outfit with her classic 1960s hairstyle.

She wore a red, stomach-baring dress for a performance in 1972.

caption Cher went for a daring, sparkly look for a live performance in 1972. source Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Cher’s red dress and huge, poufy hair caught everyone’s attention during a live performance in 1972.

Cher went for a gold, two-piece ensemble for the Oscars in 1973.

caption Sonny Bono and Cher on the red carpet for the 45th Academy Awards. source Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Cher’s gold, midriff-baring gown turned heads on the red carpet.

She showed off a more delicate look at the Grammys in 1974.

caption Cher at the Grammy Awards in 1974. source Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The bra top was accessorized with an iridescent butterfly that matched the one on her ruffled skirt and the clip in her hair. She pulled her Grammys look together with purple nails and makeup.

Cher donned a see-through, bedazzled outfit for the 1974 Met Gala.

caption Cher wore a gown by Bob Mackie to the gala in 1974. source Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

At the Romantic and Glamorous Hollywood Design Met Gala, Cher went for a sheer look complete with sparkles and feathers.

Cher also rocked daring looks on the screen, like this leopard ensemble from 1979.

In the TV movie “Cher … and Other Fantasies,” she performed “More Than You Know” in a leopard-print costume complete with vine-like hair.

She kept her look simple when she accepted a Golden Globe in 1984 for her role in “Silkwood.”

Cher went for an iconic 1980s look for the Golden Globes complete with fishnets, a ripped skirt, and a puffy jacket.

The famed actress and singer turned heads at the 1986 Academy Awards.

caption Cher wore a bedazzled, two-piece look to the Oscars. source Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The iconic two-piece look designed by Bob Mackie featured an elaborate black headpiece, a geometric top and skirt, and a long, black shawl.

Cher rocked another see-through, glittery ensemble at the MTV Video Music Awards in 1987.

caption Cher at the 1987 MTV VMAs. source Barry King/WireImage/Getty Images

The dress had a short, flapper-inspired skirt with a bow on the back. Cher completed the look with an oversized jacket and big, curly hair.

She wore a sheer, sequined gown to the 1987 Oscars.

Cher took home the award for best actress for her role as Loretta Castorini in “Moonstruck.” Her Bob Mackie-designed halter-strapped gown was accessorized with a black, velvet shawl.

Cher wore an Egyptian-inspired gown to the unveiling of her signature scent, Uninhibited, in 1988.

Cher’s sparkly, see-through look featured a black and silver headpiece and silver open-toed heels.

A decade after her Oscar win, Cher appeared at the 1998 Academy Awards in an elaborate nude gown.

Cher walked the red carpet with her son, Elijah Blue Allman, and her look was completed with a matching choker necklace and sparkly hat.

The singer went a little more goth with her dress choice at the 2008 Grammys.

Cher showed off shiny red locks with this daring look designed by Julia Gerard.

She stunned during a 2004 performance in Hungary.

During Cher’s The Farewell Tour, her see-through leotard ensemble featured a matching gold headpiece.

She wore a minidress to the LA premiere of “Burlesque” in 2010.

She turned heads in a short dress paired with a lace shrug and fishnet tights.

She continued her press tour for “Burlesque,” rocking a lacey gown and orange hair in London.

Cher rocked bright orange hair and a lingerie-inspired gown to the London premiere.

She wore a short bandage dress for her hand and footprint ceremony at the Grauman’s Chinese Theater in 2010.

caption Cher was honored at the Grauman’s Chinese Theater in 2010. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

She stayed true to her style, rocking sparkles, fishnets, and curly locks.

Cher recreated her outfit from the 1989 “Turn Back Time” music video at the 2010 VMAs.

caption Cher recreated the iconic look at the MTV VMAs in 2010. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The original video was only aired at night because her outfit was deemed too controversial, but fans loved the recreation complete with huge hair, thigh-high boots, and a leather jacket.

Cher rocked red hair again during an NYC Pride performance in 2012.

She showed off red tresses again and wore gold body armor over tattered, black mesh for the performance.

Cher’s bold style was as present as ever during her Dressed to Kill Tour.

caption Cher performing on her Dressed to Kill Tour. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

She pulled off another dramatic headpiece and rocked a bright, patterned gown.

A day after her 71st birthday, Cher took the stage in a daring, silver ensemble at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

caption Cher performed at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. source Ethan Miller/Getty Images

She rocked a barely-there silver outfit for one of her performances that night, and she completed the look with a blonde and pink wig.

Cher went for another all-black look at the London premiere of “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.”

caption Cher attended the world premiere of “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” in 2018. source HANNAH MCKAY/Reuters

Cher showed off her big curls and styled her floor-length, black gown with an elaborate necklace for the premiere.

Cher wore a 1970s-inspired purple outfit during her Here We Go Again Tour in 2019.

caption Cher performing on her Here We Go Again Tour. source Marco Piraccini/Archivio Marco Piraccini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

She rocked platinum-blonde curls and wore a purple, velvet jumpsuit with an embroidered poncho.

