A businessman’s secret car collection that features an array of iconic old Corvettes will head to auction soon — see his stash that spans 3 decades of ‘Vettes

caption Bob Regehr collection. source VanDerBrink Auctions

A Kansas businessman kept his enormous collection of classic cars hidden away for close to 30 years. Now, that secret stash of Americana – including several highly collectible Corvettes – will be auctioned off.

The vast collection of more than 140 cars belonged to the late Bob Regehr, an inventor and entrepreneur whose claim to fame was inventing the bounce-house castle back in the 1970s. A lifelong car enthusiast, Regehr started collecting cars when he was just 14 years old and eventually amassed a whopping 226 vehicles, his daughter told local outlet KWCH.

Regehr apparently had a thing for antique cars – much of the collection dates back to the 1920s, 1930s, and 1940s – but he also snatched up plenty of iconic sports cars from the ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s. Some of the most notable models hint at his affinity for Corvettes, of which he had eight.

The entire collection – originally dug up by Carscoops – will cross the auction block on October 24 through VanDerBrink Auctions. But before then, take a closer look at his eight stunning, long-hidden Corvettes:

caption Bob Regehr Collection. source VanDerBrink Auctions

caption Bob Regehr Collection. source VanDerBrink Auctions

caption Bob Regehr Collection. source VanDerBrink Auctions

caption Bob Regehr Collection. source VanDerBrink Auctions

caption Bob Regehr Collection. source VanDerBrink Auctions

caption Bob Regehr Collection. source VanDerBrink Auctions

In the collection, there’s a 1956 ‘Vette Coupe in red.

caption Bob Regehr collection. source VanDerBrink Auctions.

There’s also a 1958 convertible …

caption Bob Regehr Collection. source VanDerBrink Auctions

… which has a dusty but still gorgeous silver-blue paint job …

caption Bob Regehr collection. source VanDerBrink Auctions

… and an interior to match.

caption Bob Regehr collection. source QueenBee Marketing/YouTube

Rounding out Regehr’s trio of first-generation Corvettes is another 1958 edition …

caption Bob Regehr collection. source VanDerBrink Auctions

… with a pristine interior …

caption Bob Regehr collection. source QueenBee Marketing/YouTube

… and a shiny red paint job.

caption Bob Regehr collection. source QueenBee Marketing/YouTube

The Regehr collection also includes a pair of red, second-generation Sting Rays.

caption Bob Regehr collection. source QueenBee Marketing/YouTube

There’s a 1964 drop-top …

caption Bob Regehr collection. source QueenBee Marketing/YouTube

… and a ’67 coupe.

caption Bob Regehr Collection. source VanDerBrink Auctions

The second-gen Corvette was the first to feature hidden pop-up headlights.

caption Bob Regehr collection. source VanDerBrink Auctions

There’s also a third-generation 1970 Stingray coupe.

caption Bob Regehr collection. source QueenBee Marketing/YouTube

Known as the “shark,” the third-generation Corvette got more exaggerated, aggressive styling than its predecessors.

caption Bob Regehr collection. source VanDerBrink Auctions

Regehr also had a red 1972 Stingray fitted with the beefier, 454-cubic-inch V8.

caption Bob Regehr collection. source VanDerBrink Auctions

It had a bulgier, vented hood to make room for the big-block engine.

caption Bob Regehr collection. source VanDerBrink Auctions

Plus, there’s a 1978 Silver Anniversary Corvette with a two-tone paint job …

caption Bob Regehr collection. source VanDerBrink Auctions

… and a fastback roofline.

caption Bob Regehr collection. source VanDerBrink Auctions

The full collection will be auctioned off on October 24 — at the Kansas State Fairgrounds and online — through VanDerBrink Auctions.