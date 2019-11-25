A woman bought a Cameo from Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath so that he could break up with her boyfriend for her

- source
- Chris Weeks/Liaison
- Technology is a wonderful thing.
- But sometimes it can be used for evil.
- Like when a woman named Cheyenne purchased a Cameo from Sugar Ray for her boyfriend Brayden.
- So that she could break up with him.
- Yep, Cheyenne had Mark McGrath, singer of Sugar Ray, end her long-distance relationship.
- “Wish I could give you good news, give you a high five one day, dude,” offers McGrath. But alas!
- Brayden apparently didn’t know “when it’s over.”
- IDK, maybe SHE JUST WANTS TO FLY, Brayden.
- You can watch the whole cringey thing below.
You gotta watch this video PLEASE pic.twitter.com/GNFf70iDwa
— Vincent Bec (@slasherdaysaint) November 24, 2019