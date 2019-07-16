After a week on the loose in a Chicago park, an alligator named ‘Chance the Snapper’ has been caught

caption The face of Chance the Snapper. source Chicago Animal Care and Control/Facebook

Chicago has finally said “see you later, alligator.”

On July 9, an alligator was first spotted in Chicago’s Humbolt Park Lagoon. After a week of searching, the reptile was caught, officials said in a press conference on Tuesday.

A man named Frank Robb caught the animal, who had been dubbed “Chance the Snapper” by locals. In the press conference, Kelley Gandurski, the executive director for Chicago Animal Care and Control, said that Robb had been flown in from Florida to aid with their gator search after previous efforts proved unsuccessful.

Robb arrived in Chicago on Sunday. After two overnight searches, he located the alligator early Tuesday morning around 1:30 a.m. Gandurski said that the trapper searched “every trench, nook, and cranny” of the lagoon multiple times before finding the animal.

During the press conference, Robb said he found the alligator nestled in with lilypads. He captured the alligator using a fishing rod, reeling it in from the base of its tail.

“It went down pretty fast once we finally saw him,” Robb said. “One cast and done.”

He added that he alligator put up a “little bit” of a fight.

The trapper estimated that the gator is about 5-foot-3, weighing 40 pounds. It still remains unclear how the alligator ended up in the lagoon, but Gandurski said he appears to be healthy. The reptile will be transferred to an alligator sanctuary.

A man referred to as Alligator Bob previously led search efforts – and became a target of memes. Alligator Bob is an expert volunteer with the Chicago Herpetological Society.

What if Alligator Bob is just 12 alligators in a Bob suit? What if the real Alligator Bob is the one in the lagoon? https://t.co/2XcNMJD7Bg — Chance The Snapper – The Humboldt Gator (@ChanceDeSnapper) July 12, 2019

Hey Gator Bob! pic.twitter.com/OEnfcGvDjM — Humboldt Park Gator (@ParkGator) July 10, 2019

His tactics involved patrolling the lake in a canoe in an attempt to locate the animal, as well as baiting traps, and employing a drone, he told the Chicago Sun-Times.

This isn’t the first time an alligator has been found in the Chicago area. In October 2018, a kayaker spotted a 4-foot-long alligator in Lake Michigan with its mouth taped shut.