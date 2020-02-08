Here are the 13 cars we can’t wait to see at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show

caption The 2020 Honda Civic Type R. source Honda

The 112th annual Chicago Auto Show runs February 8-17. Close to 1,000 vehicles will be on display, including antique cars, new concepts, and production models.

Several redesigned or new models will make their North American or global debut at the show, including the 2021 Jaguar F-Type, the updated 2020 Honda Civic Type R, and the 2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave.

Scroll down to learn more about the cars we’re most excited to get up close and personal with at this year’s Chicago Auto Show.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

2021 Volkswagen Atlas

caption The 2021 Volkswagen Atlas. source Volkswagen

The facelifted Volkswagen Atlas three-row SUV gets some new driver-assistance tech and slightly more aggressive styling for the 2021 model year. The Atlas’s four-cylinder engine option is now available with VW’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive system, which was previously only an option for V6-equipped trims.

Jeep Gladiator Mojave

caption Jeep Gladiator Mojave. source Jeep

Lots of Jeeps in years past have sported a Trail Rated badge, and Jeep is debuting a Desert Rated label at the Chicago Auto Show. The Jeep Gladiator Mojave, the first model to wear the new badge, is sand-ready thanks to beefier Fox shocks, a reinforced frame, a slight lift, and a front skid plate.

2021 Chrysler Pacifica

caption The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica. source Chrysler

The beloved Chrysler Pacifica minivan gets a mid-cycle refresh for 2021 that includes an optional all-wheel-drive system, a new touchscreen-based infotainment system, and a downright stylish front end.

2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

caption The 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid. source Hyundai

The 2020 Sonata Hybrid makes its North American debut at the auto show. The car is equipped with roof-mounted solar panels, and sports a combined 686 miles of range and an EPA-estimated 52 mpg in its Blue trim.

2020 Honda Civic Type R

caption The 2020 Honda Civic Type R. source Honda

Refreshed for 2020, the latest Honda Civic Type R features updated styling inside and out, along with some performance enhancements. Honda says a larger front grille provides better cooling, while suspension tweaks improve ride quality, grip, and handling. The Type R now offers a new paint color called Boost Blue.

Mercedes-Benz Weekender

caption The 2020 Mercedes-Benz Weekender. source Mercedes-Benz

The Weekender is Mercedes-Benz’s first pop-up camper van for the US market.

Standard features include a sleeping area for two, a configurable rear bench seat, USB ports, and swiveling front seats. Buyers can select options like a pullout rear kitchen, integrated solar panels, or an eight-foot awning.

2020 Nissan Frontier

caption The 2020 Nissan Frontier. source Nissan

There’s hardly anything new about the current generation of the Nissan Frontier, but for the 2020 model year, the last go-around for this iteration of the pickup, features an all-new 3.8-liter V6 as standard. It comes with with 49 more horses than the outgoing six-cylinder, according to Nissan.

2020 Ford GT

caption The 2020 Ford GT. source Ford

At the show, Ford is showing off the newest version of its ultra-exclusive GT supercar, which gets some major improvements for 2020. Most notably, Ford upped the GT’s horsepower to 660 and introduced a stunning bare carbon-fiber model.

2021 Jaguar F-Type

caption The 2021 Jaguar F-Type. source Jaguar

The redesigned Jaguar F-Type, making its North American debut at the Chicago Auto Show, gets meaner styling for 2021, including aggressive LED headlights and a new front grille. The top-level R trim gets a more powerful 575-horsepower V8 from the outgoing F-Type SVR.

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

caption The 2021 Chevrolet Equinox RS source Chevrolet

The Chevrolet Equinox, Chevy’s second-most-popular vehicle behind the Silverado, receives a sleek facelift for 2021. A sporty RS trim – with black accents and 19-inch wheels – is now available.

Genesis GV80

caption The 2021 Genesis GV80. source Genesis

Following a wildly successful Super Bowl commercial, luxury brand Genesis is showing the GV80 SUV to the public for the first time during the auto show in Chicago. The GV80, the luxury brand’s first SUV, features a striking design and will be available this summer.

2020 Kia Cadenza

caption The 2020 Kia Cadenza. source Kia

Facelifted for 2020, the Kia Cadenza receives a more luxurious look inside and out, thanks to a new grille, bumpers, and dash. It comes with several new driver-assist features as well.

Toyota Highlander XSE

caption The 2021 Toyota Highlander XSE. source Toyota

Toyota is displaying several new special-edition vehicles at the Chicago Auto Show, including the 2021 Highlander XSE, the first Highlander to receive the sporty XSE treatment.

According to Toyota, the Highlander XSE offers better handling, an exclusive interior, and more aggressive styling.