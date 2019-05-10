A Chicago Cubs fan who appeared to make a white power gesture behind a black reporter has been banned from Wrigley Field for life

caption The man accused of making the white supremacist symbol behind NBC Sports Chicago analyst Doug Glanville has been banned from Wrigley Field indefinitely. source NBC Sports

The Chicago Cubs announced that a fan who appeared to make a white supremacy hand gesture on live TV has been banned from Wrigley Field for life.

At a May 7 game, the fan was filmed making an upside-down OK gesture with his hand behind NBC Sports Chicago analyst Doug Glanville.

The gesture has been associated with white supremacist groups and can be traced back to 4chan users who invented it as a hoax.

Crane Kenney, the Cubs president of business operations, said the man could face criminal trespassing charges if he is seen trying to enter the stadium in the future.

A Chicago Cubs fan who appeared to make a white supremacy hand gesture behind a black reporter on live TV has been banned from Wrigley Field indefinitely, the team announced.

Crane Kenney, the Cubs’ president of business operations, said in a statement on Wednesday that the team had come to the decision after reviewing footage of the incident from a May 7 game against the Miami Marlins.

In footage from the game, the man can be seen sitting behind NBC Sports Chicago analyst Doug Glanville, making an upside-down OK gesture with his hand, which according to the Anti-Defamation League has been associated with white supremacist groups and can be traced back to 4chan users who invented it as a hoax.

Kenney said the man, who has not been named publicly, “violated the Guest Code of Conduct” and would not be welcome back at the stadium.

“The long-standing Chicago Cubs Guest Code of Conduct is in place to ensure a safe, comfortable and enjoyable environment for all fans and prohibits unacceptable behavior,” Kenney said.

Am I seeing things or is this jack wagon behind Glanville flashing the white supremacy sign? @SarahSpain @BleacherNation pic.twitter.com/6p7d79vIVR — Chad Rehan (@ChadRehan) May 8, 2019

He said the team tried to reach the man by phone, but after unsuccessful attempts, they sent a letter to his home notifying him of their decision.

The statement said that if the man tried to enter Wrigley Field or any of its ticketed areas in the future, he may face criminal trespass charges.

Theo Epstein, the Cubs’ president of baseball operations, called the man’s actions “truly disgusting” to ABC News.

“I think, appropriately, we’ve made clear how egregious and unacceptable that behavior is, and there’s no place for it in our society, in baseball, and certainly no place at Wrigley Field,” he said.