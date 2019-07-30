Wealthy parents are giving up custody of their children to get need-based financial aid from colleges: ‘It’s a scam’

caption The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign found 14 total students who followed the pattern of transferred guardianship between 2019 and 2018. source Collegiate Images via Getty Images

Dozens of families in Chicago have reportedly been transferring guardianship of their children in order for them to qualify for need-based financial aid from colleges, according to reports from both ProPublica and the Wall Street Journal.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the practice was recommended to parents by a college consulting company called Destination College, which is based in Illinois.

Andy Borst, the director of undergraduate admissions at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, told ProPublica that the practice is “a scam” and that it takes “away opportunities from families that really need it.”

The Wall Street Journal reports that The Department of Education is looking into the process.

This comes months after “Operation Varsity Blues,” colloquially known as the college admissions scandal, rocked higher education.

The Wall Street Journal found that in 2018, there were 38 cases in Illinois’ Lake County in which parents gave up custody of their children in their junior or senior years of high school so they would qualify for need-based financial aid when applying for colleges. According to the Journal, wealthy parents transferred guardianship of their children to close friends, family members, or co-workers to better increase their chances of qualifying for financial aid.

In one case reported on by the Journal, one then-17-year-old student whose parents earned over $250,000 annually and owned a $1.2 million house, transferred guardianship of their daughter to a business partner. On paper, it looked like the high-school student was financially independent, claiming only the $4,200 earned through her summer job.

The student now attends a private school on the west coast where tuition is $65,000 each year. She qualified for a $27,000 merit scholarship and $20,000 worth of need-based aid – including a federal Pell grant, according to the Journal.

These cases, according to both outlets, come down to documents and court hearings. Many of the petitions reviewed by ProPublica and the Journal used similar language, saying the new guardian “can provide educational and financial support and opportunities to the minor that her parents could not otherwise provide.”

According to the Wall Street Journal, the strategy wherein parents transfer guardianship was recommended to at least two parents by a college consulting company called Destination College, which is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois. The company, owned by Lora Georgieva, claims to provide families with “strategies to lower tuition expenses,” according to ProPublica.

This strategy is legal, but the Wall Street Journal reports that The Department of Education is looking into the cases in the suburbs of Chicago.

“They are gaming the system, whether it is legal or not doesn’t make it any less unsavory,” Justin Draeger, CEO and president of the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators told the Journal.

Andy Borst, the director of undergraduate admissions at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, told ProPublica that the practice seems murky.

“It’s a scam,” Borst told ProPublica. “Wealthy families are manipulating the financial aid process to be eligible for financial aid they would not be otherwise eligible for. They are taking away opportunities from families that really need it.”

Borst told ProPublica the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign found 14 total students who followed the pattern of transferred guardianship between 2018 and 2019 – three who had just completed their freshmen year and 11 who plan to enroll in the upcoming school year.

When the school became aware of the guardianship scheme last year, said Borscht, they reduced the amount of university-based financial aid each received, with very little pushback from the students or their families. “We didn’t hear any complaint, and that is also a big red flag,” Borst said. “If they were needy, they would have come in to talk with us.”

This comes months after another scandal rocked the world of higher education. In March, the Department of Justice unsealed documents and charged over 50 people with a scheme that involved bribery, money laundering, and document fabrication in order to get students into top-tier colleges. Celebrities Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman were among those charged in the scandal, which also involved cheating on college entrance exams and bribing athletic coaches to recruit students for regardless of their ability.