Chicago Police superintendent says he hopes the Jussie Smollett case won’t make people treat real hate crime victims with skepticism

caption Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie T. Johnson, left, appeared on “Good Morning America” Monday to discuss the Jussie Smollett (right) case. source ABC News/Chicago Police Department

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie T. Johnson appeared on “Good Morning America” on Monday morning to discuss the Jussie Smollett case.

Smollett, an actor on the TV show “Empire”, was arrested last week. Prosecutors charged him with disorderly conduct and filing a false police report in connection with his allegation that he was targeted in a hate-crime attack in Chicago.

Johnson said he hopes the case doesn’t cause people to become skeptical of real hate crime victims.

Smollett denies he staged the attack, and is pleading not guilty.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie T. Johnson said he hopes the Jussie Smollett case doesn’t make people skeptical of real hate crime victims.

Johnson discussed Smollett’s recent arrest in an appearance on “Good Morning America” on Monday morning.

The “Empire” actor was charged last week with disorderly conduct and filing a false police report in connection to an incident last month in which he alleged two men beat him, put a noose around his neck, and yelled racist and homophobic slurs at him.

Investigators said they have evidence Smollett staged the attack to garner attention because he was dissatisfied with his salary on “Empire.” Smollett denies he staged the attack, and is pleading not guilty.

On “GMA” Monday morning, Johnson lamented the impact that Smollett’s accusation could have on victims of hate crimes.

“I just hope people don’t judge other folks who are victims of these types of crimes, because this is just one particular incident and that’s the damaging part of it,” Johnson told host Robin Roberts.

He added: “There are real victims of crimes of that nature, hate crimes, and I just hope that people don’t treat them with skepticism.”

Read more: How ‘Empire’ star Jussie Smollett went from victim to suspect after reporting a hate crime

Groups that track hate crimes and support victims of them echoed Johnson’s concern.

“Far too many survivors aren’t believed and don’t get justice for the violence they experience,” the New York Anti-Violence project said in a statement, according to NBC News.

“There’s a concern that now police, instead of saying, ‘Let me investigate,’ they’ll say, ‘Hmm, I wonder if this is like the Smollett investigation?'” Southern Poverty Law Center President Richard Cohen told the LA Times. “Victims of any crime shouldn’t be viewed with suspicion and that’s what you worry about as a result of the Smollett case.”

Johnson said more evidence is coming

Johnson also said Chicago Police have collected “a lot more evidence” that hasn’t been presented yet.

ABC News also reported on Monday that they had obtained a copy of the check Smollett wrote to one of the men he said attacked him, and that the memo line of the check said the money was for personal training and nutrition services.

At a press conference announcing the charges last week, Johnson said he was angry and offended by the idea that a black man would stage a hate crime for financial gain, as prosecutors suspect Smollett did.

“I know the racial divide that exists here. I know how hard it’s been for our city and our nation to come together. And I also know the disparities and I know the history,” Johnson said. “‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett took advantage of the pain and anger of racism to promote his career.”

In response to Smollett’s arrest, Fox announced it will remove him from the final two episodes of this season of “Empire”.