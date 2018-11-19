At least 2 dead — including the suspected gunman — after shooting at Chicago’s Mercy Hospital

caption There have been reports of multiple victims after a shooting at Chicago’s Mercy Hospital Monday afternoon. source ABC 7 Chicago

At least two people are dead, including a suspected gunman, after a shooting at Chicago’s Mercy Hospital Monday afternoon.

A Chicago Police spokesman said an officer was also in critical condition.

At least two people are dead – including a suspected gunman – after a shooting at Chicago’s Mercy Hospital on Monday afternoon, Chicago police officials told WLS.

Around 3:30 p.m. local time on Monday afternoon, Chicago Police communications officer Anthony Guglielmi tweeted that there had been reports “of shots fired in the vicinity of 26th and Michigan” and warned the public to stay away from the area.

He later said he had received reports of “multiple victims” and that “at least one offender is shot.” WLS later reported that the number of fatalities of two, including the suspected shooter.

Additionally, Guglielmi said that a police officer was in “critical condition” but “receiving excellent care.”

“Please send your prayers,” he tweeted.

caption People are seen being evacuated from the hospital Monday afternoon. source CBS Chicago

Around 4:40 p.m., a tweet from the Mercy Hospital account indicated that Chicago Police had secured the scene and that “patients are safe.”

Chicago Sun-Times reporter Sam Charles said he spoke to a man who was visiting his wife at the hospital, who said he heard five “rapid-fire” shots from what appeared to be a “large caliber weapon.”

Bill West, a local traffic reporter, tweeted that the hospital was being evacuated as police officers searched the building. However, he said so far there “appears to be” only one shooter. West said evacuees were being put on buses to get them away from the scene.

One hospital employee told the Tribune that she was in her office when she heard an announcement over the building’s PA system, telling everyone to lock their doors. She was later evacuated and put on one of the buses.

“I don’t know what happened,” she told the reporter as she was ushered onto the bus.

“They told us to run so we did,” another evacuated employee told the Tribune.

Another shaken employee told ABC 7 Chicago that she was “scared as hell.”

“I have never been so scared, I hear of shootings going on every day at people’s workplaces, but not where I work at. This was very too close to me. That could have been us back there and if any bullets had pierced the wall we all would have been hurt,” the employee said.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel was at police headquarters monitoring the situation, according to Guglielmi.