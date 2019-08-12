Chick-fil-A’s CEO signed a covenant with his father — the founder — pledging to remain a committed Christian, keep the company private, and never open on Sunday

Chick-fil-A’s current CEO, Dan Cathy, signed a covenant with his father, Chick-fil-A founder Truett Cathy, in 2000 promising to never open on Sunday and keep the company private.

“We will be faithful to Christ’s lordship in our lives,” the covenant reads. “As committed Christians we will live a life of selfless devotion to His calling in our lives.”

Dan Cathy took over the company as CEO in 2013, and has stayed true to his word.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In January 2000, the Cathy family met for dinner at Chick-fil-A’s Atlanta, Georgia headquarters.

Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy raised his children Dan, Bubba, and Trudy in the family business. Dan and Bubba were scraping the gum off of the underside of tables at restaurants long before both sons would become Chick-fil-A executives.

This dinner, however, had a special purpose. Dan, Trudy, and Bubba had invited Truett and their mother, Jeannette, to present them with a covenant regarding the future of the fried chicken chain, according to Truett Cathy’s book “Eat Mor Chikin: Inspire More People.”

Read more: How Chick-fil-A took over America, explained in 6 charts

“We will be faithful to Christ’s lordship in our lives,” the covenant began. “As committed Christians we will live a life of selfless devotion to His calling in our lives.”

“We will prayerfully seek His leadership in all major decisions that impact our family and others. Our family roles as spouses to our lifelong mates, parents to our children, and loving aunts and uncles will be our priority.”

The covenant went on to promise to continue to carry on Chick-fil-A’s history of philanthropic work, to never open on Sunday, and to grow conservatively, never taking the company public.

Since 2000, Chick-fil-A has undergone explosive growth.

Chick-fil-A reached $1 billion in annual sales for the first time in 2000; in 2019, revenue hit $10.5 billion, making Chick-fil-A the third largest chain in the US by systemwide sales.

Dan Cathy took over the company as CEO in 2013, and has stayed true to his promise. Chick-fil-A remains a privately-owned company and is closed every Sunday.