Chick-fil-A sells a cheese dipping sauce in certain parts of America — here’s what the rare side takes like

Chick-fil-A sells cheese sauce in about 190 restaurants.

Chick-fil-A sells a goopy, creamy cheese sauce to go along with fries and nuggets in some states.

The addition costs $1.19 in New York City and is only available at about 190 stores in the Northeast and Midwest.

On a recent visit to Chick-fil-A, I tried the sauce and found it a satisfying addition to an order.

Every so often, a picture in a window catches your eye and forces you to investigate more closely.

Last week, that was me and Chick-fil-A’s cheese sauce. Apparently, Chick-fil-A has cheese sauce – it came as a shock to me as well.

It’s a menu item limited to certain regions and is only offered in about 190 restaurants, the company told Business Insider.

Though I was already holding a bag with a burrito bowl for my lunch, I immediately swooped in to the restaurant and grabbed an order of the cheese sauce with a large fry to dip with. Here’s the verdict:

This was the ad at Chick-Fil-A’s Fulton Street location that originally drew me in. How could you not be tempted?

In reality, the sauce comes in a plastic container, not a paper one. But it is that white color, which is a good sign, as I think yellow in cheeses usually indicates it’s more processed.

Other first impressions: the $1.19 portion was not very big, and I did not enjoy the look of the strange hardened part that had formed on the surface.

Enough of how it looks. Let’s see how it tastes.

Unsurprisingly, it tastes like cheese! It’s a mellow, milky flavor with a slight hint of lactic tang.

The texture is pleasantly thick and goopy, and it won’t fall off anything you dip into it.

I would get it again if I saw it on the menu and I was in the mood for some extra cheese. But Chick-fil-A’s food is tasty enough and has so many world-class dipping sauces that I don’t think it would be my preference over, say, Chick-fil-A’s classic version. But it was a refreshing change of pace.