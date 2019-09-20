Employees at a Chick-fil-A in Houston gave away hundreds of sandwiches to drivers who were trapped by flooding on the highway

caption The exterior of the Chick-fil-A at 4410 North Fwy, Houston, TX 77022. source Lufk. M/Yelp

Tropical Depression Imelda left drivers stranded on I-45 in Houston on Thursday.

Employees at a nearby Chick-fil-A delivered between 200 and 400 sandwiches to drivers who were stuck on the highway.

“It’s just a little gesture of love for our community and a way of giving back in a time of need,” Jean-Paul Alvarado, the owner and operator of the franchise, told Business Insider.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

For chicken sandwiches and acts of kindness, Chick-fil-A has got your back.

When Tropical Depression Imelda left drivers stranded on Houston highways on Thursday, employees at a nearby Chick-fil-A decided to step up and deliver hundreds of sandwiches to those who were stuck on the roads.

“It’s just a little gesture of love for our community and a way of giving back in a time of need,” said Jean-Paul Alvarado, the owner and operator of the franchise-owned location at 4410 North Fwy, just off I-45.

Read more: A Chick-fil-A employee gave out chicken sandwiches to ‘stressed out’ Popeyes workers amid viral battle between the 2 chains

Though the store was closed due to the weather at the time, Alvarado’s employees wanted to do something to help people who were stranded. They asked Alvarado for permission to deliver food, and he agreed. Alvarado estimated that the restaurant gave out between 200 and 400 sandwiches that day.

“That’s what we’re known for,” Alvarado said regarding the chain’s history of generosity in times of need. “We need to take care of our community.”

Ryan Anthony was one of the drivers who was stuck on northbound I-45, just north of 610, when local Chick-fil-A employees brought him some food, local news reported.

In a Facebook post, his sister-in-law Caitlin Morgan praised the restaurant for the act of kindness.

“They may have walked on water considering it’s heaven on earth,” she wrote.

In August, a Chick-fil-A employee in Greensboro, North Carolina, brought some chicken sandwiches to “stressed out” workers at a neighboring Popeyes, shortly after the rival chain launched its extremely popular chicken sandwich.

“The local restaurant noticed how busy the Popeyes employees were and wanted to do something nice for them, so they brought them free breakfast,” a representative from Chick-fil-A told Business Insider at the time.

Chick-fil-A is the third largest chain in the US by sales and has nearly tripled its annual sales over the last decade. The company did not immediately return a request for further comment.