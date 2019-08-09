How Chick-fil-A took over America, explained in 6 charts

caption Chick-fil-A is one of the most dominant brands in fast food in 2019. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Chick-fil-A is taking over American fast food.

The chain is the third-largest in the US by sales, growing revenue by 16.7% in 2018 to reach nearly $10.5 billion.

Read on to see six charts that reveal how Chick-fil-A pulled off its American dominance.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Chick-fil-A is one of the most dominant brands in fast food in 2019.

The chain is the third-largest in the US by sales, growing revenue by 16.7% in 2018 to reach nearly $10.5 billion, according to Nation’s Restaurant News. Over the last decade, it has nearly tripled its annual sales.

Chick-fil-A managed to take over fast food with a fraction of the locations of other brands. And, experts say it shows no sign of stopping.

“Can they double that? I think that is a very reasonable goal for them,” Kalinowski Equity Research founder Mark Kalinowski told Business Insider of Chick-fil-A’s sales growth in May.

Read more: The inside story of how Chick-fil-A used Christian values and a ‘clone army’ to build a booming business that’s defying the retail apocalypse and taking over America

“I would be suprised if they didn’t double that in the not-too-distant future,” Kalinowski added. “Can they reach $30 billion? I think that’s also a realistic goal if you give them enough time. And that should put them ahead of Starbucks.”

Read on for six charts that reveal why Chick-fil-A is dominating fast food:

Last year, Chick-fil-A went from No. 7 to No. 3 on Nation’s Restaurant News’ list of the biggest chains in food by sales.

source Yutong Yuan/Business Insider

It’s an accomplishment made all the more impressive when you realize how many fewer locations Chick-fil-A has than fast-food rivals.

source Yutong Yuan/Business Insider

Chick-fil-A manages to beat out competitors with way more locations because each location makes far more than rivals.

source Yutong Yuan/Business Insider

And, Chick-fil-A is only getting better at squeezing more money out of each individual restaurant.

source Yutong Yuan/Business Insider

A major reason why Chick-fil-A’s locations make so much money is that each operator typically only runs one location, meaning they tend to be more hands-on in restaurants. Potential operators’ wealth isn’t taken into consideration, which helps attract a wide range of applicants.

source Yutong Yuan/Business Insider

It’s clear that Chick-fil-A’s system is working. Sales have skyrocketed in recent years and are showing no sign of slowing.