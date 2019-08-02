These are America’s favorite fast-food chains, from Chick-fil-A to In-N-Out

caption In its 2019 consumer survey, Market Force ranked fast-food and fast-casual chains in seven categories. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Winning the hungry hearts of the American people requires quality food, speedy and friendly service, and a clean and welcoming space – all for the best value possible.

Market Force, a customer experience management company, surveyed over 7,600 consumers to determine which chains were winning over customers in terms of satisfaction and loyalty. Market Force said in a press release about its study that it asked survey participants about their most recent visits to a fast-food or fast-casual restaurant and only included chains that received at least 100 answers, comprising at least 2% of all responses.

Brands were judged based on eight metrics: staff friendliness, overall cleanliness, food quality, curb appeal, atmosphere, speed of service, value for money spent, and healthy options. The scores for these metrics were added up to create a composite loyalty index for each brand.

The categories judged were burgers, coffee and bakery, frozen desserts, sandwiches, Mexican, pizza, and chicken.

Here are the winners:

BURGER CHAIN: IN-N-OUT — California darling In-N-Out won the hardest race, with 14 competitors in the burger category including Five Guys, Burger King, and McDonald’s. It scored high in all metrics, but consumers rated In-N-Out especially well for its value.

source Melia Robinson/Business Insider

COFFEE AND BAKERY CHAIN: KRISPY KREME — The doughnut chain known for its soft, smoothly glazed doughnuts beat out big hitters like Starbucks and Dunkin’ to win the title.

source Joe Raedle / Getty Images

FROZEN DESSERT CHAIN: CULVER’S — This Wisconsin-born frozen custard chain serves everything from burgers to onion rings to frozen custard concretes, which are a distinctly Midwestern dessert concoction. It scored higher than Coldstone Creamery, which won second place, in all but two metrics: food quality and healthy options.

source Culver’s / Yelp

SANDWICH CHAIN: JERSEY MIKE’S — Famous for its hulking made-to-order Jersey-style subs, Jersey Mike’s unseated the popular convenience-store chain Wawa. Consumers rated Jersey Mike’s especially highly for food quality and staff friendliness.

source Jersey Mike’s Subs / Yelp

MEXICAN CHAIN: CHIPOTLE — Mexican-inspired Chipotle has dominated the fast-casual scene since its first restaurant opened in Denver in the ’90s. This year was no different. Consumers especially loved Chipotle’s food quality, cleanliness, and healthy options.

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

PIZZA CHAIN: BLAZE PIZZA — Blaze Pizza, which offers speedy, customizable personal pizzas, beat out behemoths like Domino’s and Papa John’s to take the pie in this ranking. It was the only fast-casual pizza chain on the list and scored especially highly for its healthy options, curb appeal, atmosphere, and speed of service.

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

CHICKEN CHAIN: CHICK-FIL-A: Chick-fil-A dominated the fried chicken competition in all metrics but one: Raising Cane’s ranked higher for its atmosphere. Despite continuing controversy over its charitable donations, Chick-fil-A remains extremely popular among consumers.

source Chick-fil-A

OVERALL CHAIN: CHICK-FIL-A — Chick-fil-A scored the highest for customer loyalty out of all the measured chains in Market Force’s survey, unseating reigning champion In-N-Out.