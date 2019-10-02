Chick-fil-A tops ranking of fast-food chains with the best food in America

caption Chick-fil-A and In-N-Out have the best food in the industry, according to customers. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Chains like Chick-fil-A, McDonald’s, and Burger King are constantly battling for the title of best food in the industry.

Business Insider asked more than 3,000 people who read our fast-food coverage which chain has the best food.

Chick-fil-A and In-N-Out dominated, with customers saying these fast-food chains serve up food that is better than any competitor.

The question of which fast-food chain reigns supreme is a hotly contested one.

In an attempt to figure out which chain has the best food, Business Insider asked more than 3,000 people who read our fast-food coverage which chain has the best food.

We took people’s answers and created a food score, based on the percentage of people who visited a chain in the last six months and said the brand had the best food. That way, food at regional chains like In-N-Out and Whataburger could be fairly judged, even if fewer people had eaten there recently.

The process wasn’t scientific, but it revealed a few clear standouts. For many chains, including Wingstop, McDonald’s, and Starbucks, fewer than 10% of people who had visited in the last six months were willing to say the brand had the best food in the industry.

Here are the 11 fast-food chains with the best food in America, according to customers.

9 (tie). Wendy’s

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

10% of people who had visited Wendy’s in the last six months said the chain had the best food.

9 (tie). Popeyes

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

10% of people who had visited Popeyes in the last six months said the chain had the best food.

9 (tie). Carl’s Jr.

10% of people who had visited Carl’s Jr. in the last six months said the chain had the best food.

8. Bojangles’

source Hollis Johnson

13% of people who had visited Bojangles’ in the last six months said the chain had the best food.

7. Culver’s

source Culver’s / Yelp

18% of people who had visited Culver’s in the last six months said the chain had the best food.

6. Chipotle

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

20% of people who had visited Chipotle in the last six months said the chain had the best food.

4 (tie). Panera Bread

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

21% of people who had visited Panera in the last six months said the chain had the best food.

4 (tie). Five Guys

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

21% of people who had visited Five Guys in the last six months said the chain had the best food.

3. Whataburger

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

24% of people who had visited Whataburger in the last six months said the chain had the best food.

2. In-N-Out

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

33% of people who had visited In-N-Out in the last six months said the chain had the best food.

1. Chick-fil-A

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

44% of people who had visited Chick-fil-A in the last six months said the chain had the best food.