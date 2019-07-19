From a sudden explosion at KFC to a birth at Chick-fil-A, here are 10 strange things that have happened in fast-food restaurants in the last 5 years

Fast-food chains see a lot of interesting characters, which can make for strange and sometimes inexplicable happenings in restaurants.

An employee at a Florida Wendy’s was reportedly fired after he was seen in a viral video taking a bath in the restaurant’s kitchen sink.

From a wedding in a Taco Bell to a birth in Chick-fil-A, here are the strangest stories we could find that have happened in fast-food restaurants in the last five years.

Fast-food restaurants can be weird places sometimes.

Perhaps it’s the quick pace of the stores or the interesting characters who frequent them. Either way, fast-food restaurants sometimes offer more than a quick bite for a cheap buck.

From stranded reptiles in McDonald’s to weddings at Taco Bell, here are some strange things that have happened in fast-food restaurants in the last five years.

A man reportedly drove his SUV straight into a Taco Bell in Winter Haven, Florida, in March.

Police said the man’s car jumped the curb and crashed into the restaurant, Fox 13 reported.

A customer apparently got out of the crashing zone in the nick of time when he went to get more hot sauce. The vehicle hit the spot where he had been sitting moments earlier, according to investigators who spoke with Fox 13.

Two people tied the knot in a different Taco Bell in 2017.

A Las Vegas Taco Bell has a chapel on its second floor – and people actually use it.

Taco Bell lovers Dan Ryckert and Bianca Monda got married in the Taco Bell in 2017. A Taco Bell-catered reception followed the ceremony, according to People.

People in France waited up to 15 hours to get free Burger King.

In 2015, Burger King announced that it would give out free food in France as part of its efforts to expand. This caused massive lines at a location in Lille, in northern France.

A KFC in North Carolina exploded in the middle of the night in July.

A KFC restaurant in Eden, North Carolina, was destroyed after an explosion earlier in July. No one was in the building at the time.

As of July 11, police were conducting an investigation into the incident, which could be linked to a gas leak, WXII 12 reported.

A man tossed a live three-and-a-half-foot alligator into the drive-thru window of a Florida Wendy’s in October 2015, reportedly as a joke.

Some people didn’t find this too funny. Police said the man was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, illegally killing, possessing or capturing an alligator, and second-degree larceny petit theft, Time reported.

In another reptile-centric incident, a McDonald’s staff member reportedly found a snake in a plastic takeaway tray in England earlier in July.

An employee called the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA), which sent someone to pick up the animal, The Guardian reported.

The snake was believed to be abandoned by an owner who could no longer care for it.

In June, a man was accused of breaking into another Florida Wendy’s, where he was said to have cooked a burger and stolen a safe.

According to local news, police called the suspect a “modern day Hamburglar,” in reference to an old McDonald’s character.

A video that appeared to show a man taking a bath in another Florida Wendy’s kitchen sink went viral in May.

A video of the stunt was filmed by a colleague and went viral online, Local 10 News reported.

A Texas man reportedly pretended to be a police officer to get to the front of a Whataburger drive-thru line in 2015.

The man reportedly used sirens and flashing lights to trick the people around him. But he was arrested when an off-duty police officer spotted the car, NBCDFW reported.

The man was charged with impersonating an officer.

A woman reportedly gave birth in a Chick-Fil-A bathroom in July 2018.

The woman and her husband stopped at the Texas Chick-Fil-A to drop off their older daughters with a family friend on their way to the hospital, Kens 5 reported. The restaurant was closed, but the woman needed to use the bathroom. She ended up birthing her daughter right there.

Chick-Fil-A offered the couple’s newly born daughter free food for life and a guaranteed job when she turns 16.