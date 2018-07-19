Chick-fil-A is killing a beloved item, and customers are furious

caption Chick-fil-A is making another change, and customers don’t seem happy about it. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Chick-fil-A is killing its Cow Calendar, alerting customers on Wednesday that 2018 would be the last year it would release the calendar.

The fast-food chain has released the Cow Calendar, which features a deal for every month of the year, for 20 years.

Customers seem furious that Chick-fil-A is killing the beloved calendar.

The fast-food chain alerted customers via email on Wednesday that 2018 would be the last year it would release its bovine-themed calendar, which features deals for every month, the The News & Observer in Raleigh, North Carolina, reports.

Chick-fil-A’s social-media channels have been flooded with backlash from distraught customers.

“What is this I hear about you getting rid of the cow calendar!!! I am so upset!” one person commented on Chick-fil-A’s Facebook page.

how to know you're southern 101:

chick fil a just said they're doing away with the cow calendars and i actually teared up? ?? ?? ? ? — al: chan’s a hufflepuff???????? (@leemin_homg) July 18, 2018

Another day, another @ChickfilA mistake. Now they’re discontinuing the Cow Calendar. Seriously, are they trying to stop doing everything Truett Cathey did? Before long the sandwich will be gone and they’ll be open Sunday. #shame — Michael Banks (@mbanks10) July 18, 2018

I am 1000000000000% against Chick-fil-A getting rid of the Cow Calendar pic.twitter.com/fYvOIpikR0 — Taylor. (@Tater_Tottt) July 18, 2018

“I am so disappointed in the retirement of the calendar,” another wrote. “It is a Christmas gift tradition in our house (from the cows). My kids will be so disappointed.”

“Please don’t retire the cow calendar!” a third wrote. “I would still like to have one even without the monthly offers!”

Noooooooooo @ChickfilA. The cow calendar was one of the highlights on my year. pic.twitter.com/MOa21lh9l4 — Fayne Samantha (@Faynesamantha) July 18, 2018

. @ChickfilA is retiring the cow calendar ???? End of an era pic.twitter.com/1h1QxXIyK9 — ♕ Blake Anderson ♕ (@fadetoblake) July 18, 2018

@ChickfilA retiring the cow calendar has me distraught. What am I supposed to get my grandparents for Christmas now???? — Audrey Coots (@audreymcoots) July 19, 2018

“After celebrating 20 successful years of the Cow Calendar, we have made the difficult decision to retire the program at the end of 2018,” a Chick-fil-A representative told Business Insider in a statement.

“We never like to disappoint our customers, so for that we are sorry, but we will continue to look for new ways to serve our guests in fun and creative ways,” the statement continued. “For those who purchased the calendar as a holiday gift, we will still offer Chick-fil-A gift cards to purchase as an alternative.”

I just saw on the news that Chick Fil A is discontinuing their Cow Calendars after this year. Needless to say my heart is broken, but the Bible says that the lord is close to the broken hearted so all I can do is pray over this matter. #RipCowCalenders #ChickFilA — Annie Dillingham (@adilly18) July 19, 2018

I just got an email that the ChickFilA Cow Calendar is going away and I’m confused and devastated and I need to know how I’m going to afford my addiction anymore. — Alli Yeomans (@CoachBromans) July 18, 2018

EXCUSE ME @ChickfilA but “retiring” the cow calendar is NOT OKAY!! It’s unfair that my children will have to grow up in a world without cow calendars and I’m mad about it. #CowCalendar #ChickfilA — audra kate (@akmo1226) July 18, 2018

Chick-fil-A has been making some tweaks to its offerings in recent years as the chain has gone from a regional favorite to the biggest chicken chain – by sales – in the United States. The chain has added menu items such as breakfast burritos and gluten-free buns to the menu as it attempts to appeal to more people.

But the chain has also faced backlash for some of the changes. In 2016, customers revolted when the classic barbecue sauce was pulled from the menu, persuaded the company to bring back the sauce a few months later.