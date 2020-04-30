Chick-fil-A is launching its meal kit nationwide for the first time

caption Chick-fil-A is the latest of a slew of restaurants to offer a meal kit. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Chick-fil-A is launching its chicken parmesan meal kit on May 4 nationwide for the first time, the chain announced on Thursday.

The meal kit starts at $14.99, feeds two, and contains breaded chicken, garlic lemon pasta, marinara sauce, and Italian-style cheeses.

The chicken chain previously tested five meal kits in 2018. Business Insider’s Kate Taylor taste-tested the chicken parmesan meal kit, and was not impressed.

Chick-fil-A is bringing chicken parm to your kitchen table.

The chicken chain is relaunching its chicken parmesan meal kits on May 4, the chain announced Thursday in a press release. The meal kits start at $14.99 each and serve two adults. They include two breaded chicken filets, garlic lemon pasta, marinara sauce, and Italian-style cheeses. The regular chicken filet can be substituted for a grilled or spicy version.

Chick-fil-A’s chicken parmesan meal kits are available to order through the Chick-fil-A app for drive-thru pickup, and for delivery through Doordash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats.

This isn’t the first time Chick-fil-A has released a chicken parm meal kit. In 2018, the chain tested five different meal kits in Atlanta, Georgia. Chick-fil-A’s senior culinary lead, Stuart Tracy, said that the chain received a positive response during the 2018 test.

“After receiving such a positive response about our Chicken Parmesan Meal Kit during our 2018 test, we’re thrilled to offer it with great enhancements at participating restaurants nationwide during a time when our guests need convenient mealtime options,” Tracy said.

Business Insider’s Kate Taylor tried the chicken parmesan meal kit then and was not impressed.

“Chick-fil-A’s meal kits feel like an effort to use up leftover ingredients,” Taylor wrote. “If presented with the option of buying one, we recommend just getting an extra pack of nuggets – even cold, you’re going to be happier than if you purchased these meal kits.”

Chick-fil-A is the latest of a slew of restaurants to offer a meal kit. This week, Denny’s and Smashburger launched their own meal kits. On April 1, Shake Shack launched a burger meal kit through the luxury grocery site Goldbelly. Before that, independent restaurants in some areas began a similar program.