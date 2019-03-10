Chick-fil-A has the best reputation in fast food. Here’s how 6 of the biggest companies stack up.

caption Chick-fil-A has the best reputation in fast food. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

A new survey ranks the reputations of the biggest brands in America.

Chick-fil-A has the best reputation of the chains, while McDonald’s has the worst.

Here’s how six of the biggest chains in fast food stack up.

Chick-fil-A has the best reputation in fast food. And, McDonald’s has the worst.

This week, Axios and Harris Poll released a new ranking of the reputations of the biggest brands in the United States.

In the poll, one group of people identified the brands that they believed to have the best and worst reputations in the US. A second group ranked these brands – deemed the “most visible” – based on their reputations.

Six fast-food companies made the list of 100 brands.

Here is how some of the biggest names in fast food stack up.

6. McDonald’s

Score: 63.7

McDonald’s fell 29 spots since Harris Poll’s last ranking, taking the 88th spot out of 100 brands.

5. Papa John’s

Score: 66.6

4. Chipotle

Score: 66.8

3. Yum Brands

Score: 71.4

The parent company of Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and KFC dropped 15 spots since its ranking last year, as the 68th brand out of 100.

2. Starbucks

Score: 72.7

1. Chick-fil-A

Score: 77.5

