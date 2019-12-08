I ate the chicken biscuits from McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Chick-fil-A, and it’s clear that the original is still the best by far

- source
- Irene Jiang / Business Insider
- The chicken biscuit just might be the new chicken sandwich, and chains are trying to get in on the action.
- I compared the new chicken biscuits from McDonald’s and Wendy’s against the Chick-fil-A original to see if they could compete.
- I found that while McDonald’s has a decent biscuit and Wendy’s has decent chicken, Chick-fil-A’s chicken biscuit is much better in every way.
- Here’s how they compared:
- Sign up for Business Insider’s retail newsletter, The Drive-Thru, to get more stories like this in your inbox.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Chicken has been the hottest item on fast food menus this year.
Ever since Popeyes took a giant bite out of the chicken sandwich market, other chains have been scrambling to get a piece of the pie. Now, chains are hoping that the chicken biscuit will be the next chicken sandwich.
Wendy’s is releasing a maple chicken biscuit as part of its upcoming breakfast menu, and McDonald’s is adding chicken to its breakfast menu, both in 2020. McDonald’s is testing a McChicken biscuit in select markets but hasn’t announced which chicken items it’s planning to add next year.
Chick-fil-A’s chicken biscuit has been a menu mainstay since 1985 and has singlehandedly carved Chick-fil-A a hefty piece of the fast-food breakfast sector. So can these brand-new buttery bites compete with the champion of breakfast chicken biscuits?
In order to find out, I ate all three. Here’s how they compared:
I went to my local McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Chick-fil-A restaurants and ordered their respective chicken biscuits.
- source
- Irene Jiang / Business Insider
From left to right: McDonald’s McChicken biscuit, Chick-fil-A’s chicken biscuit, and Wendy’s maple butter chicken biscuit.
- source
- Irene Jiang / Business Insider
McDonald’s biscuit costs $3.19 before tax, Chick-fil-A’s costs $3.79 before tax, and Wendy’s costs $2.59 before tax.
- source
- Irene Jiang / Business Insider
From the top, the biscuits looked largely the same. Wendy’s was the only biscuit that didn’t feel crispy.
- source
- Irene Jiang / Business Insider
Opened up, it was obvious McDonald’s had the flattest, most processed patty. Chick-fil-A’s chicken was tall and natural, and Wendy’s wasn’t bad-looking either.
- source
- Irene Jiang / Business Insider
McDonald’s has previously had other chicken biscuits on its menu, but the McChicken biscuit is the first to grace its breakfast in a while.
- source
- Irene Jiang / Business Insider
One of the best parts of McDonald’s breakfast is its buttery, crumbly biscuit.
- source
- Irene Jiang / Business Insider
And in this sandwich, the biscuit does most of the heavy lifting. It’s got a satisfying crunch and buttery texture.
- source
- Irene Jiang / Business Insider
But the McChicken inside the biscuit tastes like it’s just been slapped on with no thought or effort.
- source
- Irene Jiang / Business Insider
Together, they make a salty, dry, and ultimately disappointing sandwich.
- source
- Irene Jiang / Business Insider
While the biscuit is satisfying, the McChicken on a biscuit feels cheap, lazy, and confusing. McDonald’s chicken lovers deserve better.
- source
- Irene Jiang / Business Insider
But if McDonald’s makes a “B”-plus biscuit, Chick-fil-A’s baked breakfast bread is valedictorian.
- source
- Irene Jiang / Business Insider
While chicken is something of a side hustle for McDonald’s, it’s Chick-fil-A’s main thing.
- source
- Irene Jiang / Business Insider
So it’s no surprise that I let out an audible “mmmmm” as soon as I bit into the buttery crust of this biscuit.
- source
- Irene Jiang / Business Insider
The softness of the chicken is enmeshed beautifully with the crunchiness of the chicken thanks to a generous pat of melted butter.
- source
- Irene Jiang / Business Insider
The tart pickle-brined flavor of the chicken really shines through, while the light sprinkle of black pepper in its coating adds a little something extra.
- source
- Irene Jiang / Business Insider
Sure, Popeyes may have a better chicken sandwich. But Chick-fil-A has the chicken biscuit.
- source
- Irene Jiang / Business Insider
There’s a lot at stake for Wendy’s when it comes to the chicken biscuit.
- source
- Irene Jiang / Business Insider
Every time Wendy’s has tried to launch breakfast, McDonald’s has combated those efforts. So when Wendy’s announced it’d launch a new breakfast menu complete with chicken, McDonald’s naturally decided to add chicken breakfast items soon after.
- source
- Irene Jiang / Business Insider
Wendy’s biscuit has a great flavor concept. Maple butter is unique and tastes wonderful on fried chicken and a biscuit.
- source
- Irene Jiang / Business Insider
However, Wendy’s biscuit itself is by far the weakest of the three — so much so I’m not even sure it qualifies as a biscuit.
- source
- Irene Jiang / Business Insider
It’s mushy, not at all crispy, and even kind of chewy, which a biscuit shouldn’t be.
- source
- Irene Jiang / Business Insider
Wendy’s sandwich has strong potential, but it’s being held back by its below-average biscuit.
- source
- Irene Jiang / Business Insider
So how do fast-food’s chicken biscuits stack up? Well, Chick-fil-A’s is clearly on top.
- source
- Irene Jiang / Business Insider
Wendy’s has decent chicken and McDonald’s has a decent biscuit, but their sandwiches are overall much, much worse than Chick-fil-A’s.
- source
- Irene Jiang / Business Insider
Maybe if they made love, not war, they could build a better chicken sandwich.
- source
- Irene Jiang / Business Insider