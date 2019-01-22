Here’s what happens to the Chick-fil-A in Mercedes-Benz Stadium that will be closed during the Super Bowl

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, home of Super Bowl 2019, has a Chick-fil-A, but it closes on Sundays – when most NFL games are played.

When Chick-fil-A closes, it becomes Fries Up, a restaurant that serves loaded fries.

Chick-fil-A won’t be open for the Super Bowl, but if fans are craving chicken sandwiches, there are other places to go.

NFL fans almost never get to enjoy one of the most popular features of the Atlanta Falcons’ Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Chick-fil-A.

The popular fast food restaurant closes on Sundays as part of a tradition to treat Sunday as a day of rest and religious worship. NFL games, of course, often take place on Sundays, and Chick-fil-A confirmed that the Mercedes-Benz Stadium location would not be open for the 2019 Super Bowl.

So what happens when the Chick-fil-A closes? It simply transitions to another restaurant called Fries Up that serves loaded fries. According to SB Nation, the term “fries up” was initially coined by Chick-fil-A during the Falcons’ run in the 2017 playoffs, but Fries Up doesn’t serve any chicken.

The Chick-fil-A sign even flips over, according to a video about the location.

The restaurant is located on the 100-level concourse and features items like parmesan fries, buffalo fries, and bacon cheddar fries, all for $7. AL.com reported in 2017 that they also serve southern poutine for $10, though it isn’t listed on their menu on Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s website.

If fans are still craving chicken sandwiches on Sunday, there are other options, however. Morgan Moriarty of SB Nation said she found chicken sandwiches better than Chick-fil-A’s at Gamechanger and West Nest, located on the 200 and 300 concourses, respectively.