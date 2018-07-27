‘You are not welcome here’: Pro-LGBTQ-rights consumers vow to boycott Chick-fil-A after it announces it’s opening in Toronto

caption Not everyone is happy that Chick-fil-A is opening in Toronto. source Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A is opening in Toronto, and many Canadians aren’t too pleased about it.

The fast-food chain has a long and contentious relationship with the LGBTQ community, and it has a reputation for being a homophobic institution.

Angry consumers are boycotting the company on social media, saying that it has “no place” in Canada and that it “should stay out.”

Chick-fil-A didn’t receive a very warm welcome when it announced plans to open in Toronto this week.

CEO Dan Cathy has been vocal in the past about not supporting same-sex marriage because it goes against the company’s religious values. In 2012, he told The Baptist Press that he was “guilty as charged” when it came to his stance on how a family should be constructed.

“We are very much supportive of the family – the biblical definition of the family unit,” he said.

It was then revealed that the chain, through its WinShape Foundation, had donated more than $2 million to organizations that oppose same-sex marriage two years earlier.

“I know your homophobic history and your bankrolling of political candidates who promote anti-LGBT discrimination. That bigotry has no place in Canada. I will be boycotting you and encouraging others to do the same,” one Twitter user wrote on Wednesday.

“Chick fil a is proudly anti-LGBTQ so no thank you. I’ll be spending my money elsewhere #boycottchickfila,” another user wrote on Friday morning.

Chick-fil-A is planning to open at least 15 restaurants in the Toronto area over the next five years, with the first three locations opening next year, Chick-fil-A president and chief operating officer Tim Tassopoulos told Business Insider’s Hayley Peterson. The Toronto restaurants will be Chick-fil-A’s first franchisee-owned units located outside the US.

Chick-fil-A did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment on the backlash.

Toronto has tons of great chicken places already, and none of them are run by homophobes. Support those places instead #BoycottChickFilA — Sam Burkiss (@sampurkiss) July 26, 2018

You are not welcome here. Not now. Not ever. #boycottchickfila — June (@juniemoon007) July 26, 2018

#boycottchickfila I will not support a company that is so openly homophobic. Never eating here! — Otus Pare (@OtusPare) July 26, 2018

Just a friendly Canadian reminder that we are a progressive country and have morals and fight for equal rights for all. We don't want your bigoted and discriminatory business opening anywhere north of the border. #BoycottChickFilA — Chris Lotts (@chrislotts1) July 26, 2018

Chick-fil-A has tried to repair its image after its CEO’s comments.

In an interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2014, Cathy said, “Every leader goes through different phases of maturity, growth and development and it helps by [recognizing] the mistakes that you make … And you learn from those mistakes. If not, you’re just a fool. I’m thankful that I lived through it and I learned a lot from it,” Time reported.

He said he recognized that consumers “want to do business with brands that they can interface with, that they can relate with,” and told the paper that the company does not discriminate against employees or customers based on their sexual orientation.

However, its image hasn’t been forgotten.

In June, Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey received backlash online after he posted a photo showing that he had eaten at Chick-fil-A during Pride Month.

“You must love the taste of bigotry!” one person wrote on Twitter.

Dorsey later apologized.