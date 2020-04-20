Chick-fil-A is sharing easy recipes that you can make using its beloved menu items

caption You can make a lot of meals and desserts using Chick-fil-A’s menu items. source Shutterstock

Chick-fil-A has launched the “Nightly Nuggets” video series on its social media channels.

The series features various Chick-fil-A staff members creating new and unique recipes in their homes using the chain’s menu items as ingredients.

Some of the recipes include Southwestern quesadillas, Chick-fil-A flatbread, and a chocolate peanut butter milkshake pie.

Home cooks can get the menu items needed for these recipes via curbside pickup, home delivery, or drive-thru.

Chick-fil-A recently launched the “Nightly Nuggets” series on its social media channels to give home cooks new meal ideas while they are staying at home.

The video series features a range of Chick-fil-A staff members creating unique and easy-to-make recipes using their favorite menu items from the chain.

Chick-fil-A is posting new videos nearly every day, and recipes range from sweet to savory

caption The Chick-fil-A flatbread only requires a few ingredients. source Courtesy of Chick-fil-A

The recipes all feature Chick-fil-A menu items as ingredients, including its grilled chicken, chicken nuggets, chicken strips, waffle fries, and some of the chain’s most beloved sauces.

Some of the many recipes include dishes with a kick, like the Southwestern quesadillas and chicken strip taquitos, and elevated classics, like grilled chicken orzo and Chick-fil-A cordon bleu.

There are even some sweet recipes, like the one for a chocolate peanut butter milkshake pie, that let the chain’s hand-spun milkshakes take center stage.

caption The Chick-fil-A chocolate peanut butter milkshake pie is one of the sweet recipes on “Nightly Nuggets.” source Courtesy of Chick-fil-A

To make the recipes, home cooks can order key ingredients using pickup or delivery

caption You can order Chick-fil-A for delivery or pickup. source Alex Wong/Getty Images

To give the “Nightly Nuggets” series recipes a try yourself, Chick-fil-A menu items can be purchased via the chain’s drive-thru, ordered for home delivery, or ordered online or via the Chick-fil-A One app for curbside pickup.

Chick-fil-A fans can check out the “Nightly Nuggets” series on the chain’s Facebook or Instagram profiles. New videos are posted almost every day and past videos are available for viewing on both social media feeds.

Chick-fil-A isn’t the only chain that’s been sharing recipes lately

Over the past few weeks, a number of major brands have been sharing their famous recipes online.

Earlier this month, fellow fast-food chain McDonald’s released the recipe for its Sausage and Egg McMuffin, which only requires a few ingredients.

Swedish furniture chain Ikea has also released the recipe for its famous meatballs and sauce.

