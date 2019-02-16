7 cult-favorite Chick-fil-A menu items that you can only get at certain locations

caption Chick-fil-A serves brownies and cheese sauce — if you know where to look. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider/Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A has certain items that only appear on select menus across America, from cheese sauce to guacamole.

Some of these are limited tests, while other are more permanent regional menu items.

Here are some of the hardest-to-find Chick-fil-A menu items from across the nation.

Chick-fil-A is known for its classic chicken sandwich.

However, there’s more to the iconic chain’s menu than meets the eye.

While some classics populate every Chick-fil-A menu across America, the chicken chain has a handful of regional items that are far more difficult to find.

From cheese sauce to guacamole, here are some of the lesser-known gems from Chick-fil-A menus across the US.

Cheese sauce

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

More than 190 locations in the Northeast and Midwest serve a special cheese sauce that can’t be found at most Southern locations.

Guacamole

In Southern California, a number of Chick-fil-A locations serve guacamole.

Jalapeño peppers

Some locations in Texas and New Mexico have jalapeño peppers on the menu.

Chicken gravy

source Chick-fil-A

As of August 2018, nine Chick-fil-A locations in Iowa, Arizona, and Arkansas serve chicken gravy.

Mac and cheese

source Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

Chick-fil-A first started testing mac and cheese in July 2017. The dish is available in certain locations in Texas, Maryland, Tennessee, and Georgia, the Daily Meal reported in 2018.

The fast-food chain experimented with a number of different mac and cheese recipes – including one that featured cauliflower – before settling on this one, Business Insider’s Hayley Peterson reported.

Spicy Chicken Strip Biscuit

source Chick-fil-A

Mac and cheese isn’t the only regional Chick-fil-A test. In January, the chain began testing the Spicy Chicken Strip Biscuit in Yuma, Phoenix, and Tucson, Arizona.

Brownies

source Chick-fil-A

In January, Chick-fil-A began testing brownies at locations in the Bay Area, South Florida, and around Richmond, Virginia, for a limited time.