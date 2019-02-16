7 cult-favorite Chick-fil-A menu items that you can only get at certain locations

Kate Taylor, Business Insider US



Hollis Johnson/Business Insider/Chick-fil-A

  • Chick-fil-A has certain items that only appear on select menus across America, from cheese sauce to guacamole.
  • Some of these are limited tests, while other are more permanent regional menu items.
  • Here are some of the hardest-to-find Chick-fil-A menu items from across the nation.

Chick-fil-A is known for its classic chicken sandwich.

However, there’s more to the iconic chain’s menu than meets the eye.

While some classics populate every Chick-fil-A menu across America, the chicken chain has a handful of regional items that are far more difficult to find.

From cheese sauce to guacamole, here are some of the lesser-known gems from Chick-fil-A menus across the US.

Cheese sauce

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

More than 190 locations in the Northeast and Midwest serve a special cheese sauce that can’t be found at most Southern locations.

Guacamole

Chick-fil-A Ontario Mills Parkway

In Southern California, a number of Chick-fil-A locations serve guacamole.

Jalapeño peppers

Chick-fil-A

Some locations in Texas and New Mexico have jalapeño peppers on the menu.

Chicken gravy

Chick-fil-A

As of August 2018, nine Chick-fil-A locations in Iowa, Arizona, and Arkansas serve chicken gravy.

Mac and cheese

Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

Chick-fil-A first started testing mac and cheese in July 2017. The dish is available in certain locations in Texas, Maryland, Tennessee, and Georgia, the Daily Meal reported in 2018.

The fast-food chain experimented with a number of different mac and cheese recipes – including one that featured cauliflower – before settling on this one, Business Insider’s Hayley Peterson reported.

Spicy Chicken Strip Biscuit

Chick-fil-A

Mac and cheese isn’t the only regional Chick-fil-A test. In January, the chain began testing the Spicy Chicken Strip Biscuit in Yuma, Phoenix, and Tucson, Arizona.

Brownies

Chick-fil-A

In January, Chick-fil-A began testing brownies at locations in the Bay Area, South Florida, and around Richmond, Virginia, for a limited time.