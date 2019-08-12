Chick-fil-A is rolling out mac and cheese across America

caption Chick-fil-A is rolling out mac and cheese. source Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A is adding mac and cheese to the menu across the US.

This is the first side Chick-fil-A has added to its permanent menu since 2016.

Amanda Norris, Chick-fil-A’s executive director of menu and packaging, told Business Insider that the chain has been testing and developing new sides to add more variety to the menu.

Chick-fil-A is rolling out mac and cheese across the US.

The chicken chain announced on Monday that it is adding mac and cheese to menus across the US, after testing the dish in five markets. The mac and cheese features cheddar, Parmesan, and Romano cheeses and is baked fresh in restaurants every day.

“We’re very excited about this because we think it’s going to be meaningful all day long,” Amanda Norris, executive director of menu and packaging, told Business Insider in May, as Chick-fil-A was preparing to launch the new menu item.

“Kids can get this instead of fries with their kid’s meal or instead of fruit if they choose,” Norris said. “We think it’ll be big for dinner, too, because it is a little more hearty.”

Norris said that Chick-fil-A has been testing and developing new sides recently, as the chain works to balance variety with its core of classic chicken menu items.

Unlike many fast-food chains, Chick-fil-A rarely adds new menu items. The mac and cheese is the first permanent new side to be added to the menu since 2016.

Chick-fil-A is also rolling out frosted caramel coffee on Monday. The sweet frozen treat combines the chain’s cold brew with its “Icedream” dessert and caramel syrup. Frosted caramel coffee will be available through November 9.