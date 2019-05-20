Chick-fil-A is finally bringing back a menu item that customers have been begging the chain to resurrect

caption Chick-fil-A’s Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich. source Hollis Johnson

Chick-fil-A’s Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich returns to menus across America on Monday.

The sandwich originally debuted in summer 2017.

Since then, customers have been begging Chick-fil-A to bring back the Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich.

Chick-fil-A is bringing a beloved menu item back for the summer.

On Monday, the chain is rolling out the Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich at locations across the US. The sandwich – which debuted in summer 2017 – will be available until late August.

“There was some pent-up demand to bring it back – and so we’re bringing it back,” Amanda Norris, the executive director of Chick-fil-A’s menu, told Business Insider.

Looking through social media, it is clear that customers have been clamoring for the return of the sandwich.

@ChickfilA y’all should nring back the Smokehouse BBQ bacon sandwich ???????? please — Callie_Alexis34 (@Alexis34Callie) May 15, 2019

Will @ChickfilA ever bring back their Smokehouse BBQ Bacon sandwich?! It was the best! — jordan ✨ (@mrsjordanstup) May 10, 2019

Business Insider’s Hollis Johnson reviewed the Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich when it debuted in 2017, calling it a “fantastic seasonal sandwich.”

“The expertly grilled chicken combined with tangy barbecue sauce and sweet, salty bacon evokes sunny, smokey, lazy summer days with the grill fired up and the suntan lotion slathered on,” Johnson wrote. “A major sweet and salty combination is in play, and it’s hard to beat that when it’s done right.”

Chick-fil-A is also debuting the new Strawberry Passion Tea Lemonade on Monday as a summer beverage. The drink combines Chick-fil-A’s classic lemonade, unsweetened iced tea, and strawberry-passionfruit flavoring.