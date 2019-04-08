Chick-fil-A leads the pack as teens’ favorite restaurant chain in America

caption Chick-fil-A is American teenagers’ favorite restaurant chain, according to a new Piper Jaffray survey. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Chick-fil-A is keeping its crown as teenagers’ favorite restaurant chain.

The chicken chain nabbed the No. 1 spot in Piper Jaffray’s biannual survey of teenagers across the US.

Chick-fil-A took over as teenagers’ favorite restaurant a year ago, following the chain’s steady rise as an obsession among young people. The chicken chain first made Piper Jaffray’s top-five list in spring 2012, and it spent the next five years edging up the list one spot at a time.

Here are teens’ favorite restaurant chains in America, according to the latest Piper Jaffray survey.

5. McDonald’s

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

4. Dunkin’ Donuts

source Hollis Johnson

3. Chipotle

source Hollis Johnson

2. Starbucks

source Hollis Johnson

1. Chick-fil-A

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

