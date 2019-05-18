Chick-fil-A is testing spicy chicken strips as the chain looks to expand its spicy menu offerings

caption Chick-fil-A’s Spicy Chick-n-Strips. source Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A is testing Spicy Chick-n-Strips in Texas, Arizona, and Pennsylvania.

“You’re going to see Chick-fil-A do more with spicy,” Amanda Norris, the executive director of Chick-fil-A’s menu, recently told Business Insider.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Chick-fil-A is turning up the heat.

The chicken chain is testing Spicy Chick-n-Strips in a smattering of locations across the country, including restaurants in Phoenix, Arizona; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Waco, Texas; and South Texas.

The Spicy Chick-n-Strips essentially combine the chain’s original chicken strips with the Spicy Chicken Sandwich. The sales performance of the Spicy Chick-n-Strips will determine whether the menu item goes national.

caption Chick-fil-A’s Spicy Chick-n-Strips. source Chick-fil-A

“Spicy is certainly a trend, but we don’t think it’s going anywhere,” Amanda Norris, the executive director of Chick-fil-A’s menu, recently told Business Insider.

Read more: Chick-fil-A is exploring vegan menu items as chains like Burger King and Chipotle double down on meat substitutes

“We only see it growing – just looking at just what we sell in our spicy sandwich,” Norris continued. “So, I think you’re going to see Chick-fil-A do more with spicy.”

So far, Norris says that the Spicy Chick-n-Strips have been selling well. Norris believes there is a certain level of pent-up demand for the spicy strips, especially as people’s preferences shift towards spicier options.

However, Chick-fil-A is extremely intentional in rolling out new menu items, making sure that both customers and employees are prepared for the dish. According to Norris, it typically takes about 18 to 24 months for a new menu item to go from a spark of inspiration to being served in stores.