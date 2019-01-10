Chick-fil-A reveals its top-selling menu items of 2018

caption Chick-fil-A’s chicken nuggets were the chain’s fourth best-selling item in 2018. source Hollis Johnson

Chick-fil-A has revealed its 10 top-selling items in 2018.

Waffle fries took the top spot and the chicken sandwich beat out the chicken biscuit.

Chick-fil-A is expected to become the third largest fast-food chain in the US this year in terms of sales, behind only McDonald’s and Starbucks.

That’s a significant jump from the No. 7 spot that Chick-fil-A held in 2017, when it ranked behind competitors like Taco Bell, Subway, and Wendy’s.

Chick-fil-A’s explosive growth has been driven largely by the popularity of its famous chicken sandwich, which was the company’s third best-selling menu item last year, according to the company.

Here are all the other best sellers in 2018, according to Chick-fil-A:

10. Milkshake

Chick-fil-A has about a half-dozen milkshake flavors, including frosted lemonade, frosted coffee, cookies and cream, and strawberry.

9. Chick-n-Strips

Chick-fil-A’s chicken strips ranked lower than their smaller counterparts, the chicken nuggets.

8. Chicken biscuit

This breakfast staple, which consists of a chicken patty on a buttery biscuit, was the eighth most-ordered item last year.

7. Spicy chicken sandwich

The spicy version of Chick-fil-A’s classic chicken sandwich took the seventh spot on the top-sellers list.

6. Lemonade

Chick-fil-A’s lemonade is made of three ingredients: lemon juice, water, and sugar.

5. Iced tea

Chick-fil-A says its iced tea is a “secret blend of teas from around the world that can only be found at Chick-fil-A.”

4. Chicken nuggets

Chick-fil-A’s nuggets were the second top-selling main dish on the menu.

3. Chicken sandwich

The classic Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich with pickles was the best-selling main dish of the year.

2. Soft drink

It’s no surprise that soft drinks took a top spot, as they are included in Chick-fil-A’s bundled meal deals.

1. Waffle fries

Waffle fries took the No. 1 spot as the most-ordered menu item in 2018.