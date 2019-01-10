Chick-fil-A reveals its top-selling menu items of 2018

- source
- Chick-fil-A has revealed its 10 top-selling items in 2018.
- Waffle fries took the top spot and the chicken sandwich beat out the chicken biscuit.
Chick-fil-A is expected to become the third largest fast-food chain in the US this year in terms of sales, behind only McDonald’s and Starbucks.
That’s a significant jump from the No. 7 spot that Chick-fil-A held in 2017, when it ranked behind competitors like Taco Bell, Subway, and Wendy’s.
Chick-fil-A’s explosive growth has been driven largely by the popularity of its famous chicken sandwich, which was the company’s third best-selling menu item last year, according to the company.
Here are all the other best sellers in 2018, according to Chick-fil-A:
10. Milkshake
Chick-fil-A has about a half-dozen milkshake flavors, including frosted lemonade, frosted coffee, cookies and cream, and strawberry.
9. Chick-n-Strips
Chick-fil-A’s chicken strips ranked lower than their smaller counterparts, the chicken nuggets.
8. Chicken biscuit
This breakfast staple, which consists of a chicken patty on a buttery biscuit, was the eighth most-ordered item last year.
7. Spicy chicken sandwich
The spicy version of Chick-fil-A’s classic chicken sandwich took the seventh spot on the top-sellers list.
6. Lemonade
Chick-fil-A’s lemonade is made of three ingredients: lemon juice, water, and sugar.
5. Iced tea
Chick-fil-A says its iced tea is a “secret blend of teas from around the world that can only be found at Chick-fil-A.”
4. Chicken nuggets
Chick-fil-A’s nuggets were the second top-selling main dish on the menu.
3. Chicken sandwich
The classic Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich with pickles was the best-selling main dish of the year.
2. Soft drink
It’s no surprise that soft drinks took a top spot, as they are included in Chick-fil-A’s bundled meal deals.
1. Waffle fries
Waffle fries took the No. 1 spot as the most-ordered menu item in 2018.