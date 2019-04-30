These are the best options for eating vegan or vegetarian at Chick-fil-A

caption Chick-fil-A’s fruit cup comes with mandarin orange segments, strawberries, red and green apple pieces, and blueberries. source Facebook.com/ChickfilA

Chick-fil-A‘s bread and butter is definitely still chicken, but there are some vegetarian and vegan options to be had at the chain.

They include the fruit cup, salads, and buttered biscuit.

Here are some of the best options.

Chick-fil-A sounds decidedly not vegan, or even vegetarian.

These days, however, it’s not economically feasible for most food businesses, even the meat-focused ones, to not offer at least a handful of vegetarian and vegan options.

While chicken is still Chick-fil-A’s bread and butter, plant-based dieters can easily find quick-bite options at the fast-food chain. Most dishes do contain meat and/or cheese, but it’s easy to request to have them removed.

If you’re trying to go for healthy options, always ask for sauces and dressings on the side, as that’s often where the bulk of preservatives, sugars, bad fats, and other additives that you probably want to avoid are found.

Click on to learn more about the vegetarian and vegan menu items you’ll find at Chick-fil-A:

Hash browns

Golden, fatty, fried deliciousness is what you’ll get with the hash browns at Chick-fil-A. At just over a dollar, they’re a frugal breakfast option or a great side dish for lunch or dinner when you’re looking for something heavy.

Waffle potato fries

Similar to hash browns, this isn’t exactly an option that will work towards any health goals, but if you’re looking for something to satisfy a craving for salt and grease, Chick-fil-A’s waffle potato fries work for both vegans and vegetarians.

Sunflower multigrain bagel

Plain and toasted, this bagel is a solid vegan option at $1.45 each. If you’re vegetarian, you can top it with cream cheese or an egg for extra flavor.

Fruit cup

Low in calories and high in fiber, Chick-fil-A’s fruit cup is an all-around great way to start your day or finish off a meal. The colorful dish comes with mandarin orange segments, fresh strawberries, red and green apple pieces, and blueberries, served chilled, in a choice of sizes.

If there is one item on the menu that you can feel great about ordering in a large size, no matter what diet you follow, this would be it. Note, however, there is some added sugar on the fruit.

Spicy southwest salad

caption Get it without chicken. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

This dish can easily be made vegan – just order it without cheese or chicken (or solely without the chicken if you’re vegetarian), and try it with the chili lime vinaigrette instead of the creamy salsa dressing.

Grilled market salad

caption Order it without the chicken. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

If you’re looking for something a little sweet and a little salty, opt for this salad, which comes with apples, strawberries, and blueberries atop a bed of chopped romaine lettuce and baby greens. Ask to sub an extra roasted nut blend for the blue cheese and chicken if you’re vegan.

If you’re watching your waistline, always order the dressing on the side, as it tends to be very high in calories.

Grilled chicken cool wrap

caption Get it without the chicken or cheese. source Facebook.com/ChickfilA

This wrap can easily be made vegan-friendly by asking for no chicken or cheese (or simply no chicken if you’re vegetarian). It includes green leaf lettuce, red cabbage, and carrots, which are rolled in a flaxseed flour flatbread.

Just remember to ask for the wrap to be rolled with one of their vegan vinaigrettes – light Italian dressing, chili lime vinaigrette, or light balsamic vinaigrette – or Polynesian sauce.

Buttered biscuit

caption Just order the biscuit on its own. source Chick-fil-A

This is a solid breakfast option for vegetarians if ordered without the chicken. You can make it a sweet treat by opting for honey, jam, or one of the chain’s signature sauces.

The superfood side

This side dish includes kale, broccolini, and a maple vinaigrette dressing. This is a great plant-based option, and if you order the dressing on the side, it’s very low in calories. It also comes with a roasted nut blend for some healthy fats, though note the nuts are coated in sugar, oil, and salt.

Cobb salad

caption Leave out the chicken. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

This is a plant-based vegetarian option so long as you order it without the chicken and without the bacon.

The Cobb salad is served hot on a bed of chopped romaine lettuce and baby greens, topped with shredded red cabbage and carrots, roasted corn kernels, a blend of shredded Monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, diced eggs, and grape tomatoes. It’s served with your choice of dressing.

Greek yogurt parfait

This is one of those options that sounds a lot healthier than it actually is, but if you’re looking for a sweet treat as a vegetarian, feel free to order this dessert.

It includes honey vanilla Greek yogurt topped with strawberries and your choice of toppings.

Sweet drinks

All of Chick-fil-A’s milkshakes are vegetarian-friendly, and if you need a caffeine – and sugar – boost, the frosted coffee will hit the spot.