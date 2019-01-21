BALL DON’T LIE: Chiefs get massive fourth quarter score on an interception after a wild, controversial review over whether Julian Edelman’s fingers grazed a punt

source via CBS/NFL

A wild sequence of events saw the Chiefs take the lead over the Patriots in the AFC Championship.

Julian Edelman mis-played the ball on a punt, and the Chiefs recovered it, running it in for a touchdown.

The play was reviewed, and referees found that the ball missed grazing Edelman’s thumb by a sliver, meaning the ball was dead and the touchdown was reversed.

Two plays later, the Chiefs intercepted Tom Brady, then scored to take the lead, their first of the game.

The AFC Championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots took a wild turn in the fourth quarter that saw the Chiefs take the lead on a crazy series of plays.

After going three-and-out in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs punted back to the Patriots. While receiving the punt, Julian Edelman misplayed the ball, and it bounced away from him and got scooped up by the Chiefs, who ran it in for a possible go-ahead touchdown.

However, referees reviewed the play after Edelman was adamant that he didn’t touch the ball. If he had touched it, it would be a live ball for for the Chiefs to pick up. If he didn’t, the ball would be dead where the Chiefs touched it.

How close was it? Within a fingertip:

The luckiest of breaks for the Patriots. Ruling is Edelman didn't touch it. Patriots ball.pic.twitter.com/D8zMimw9uw — Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 21, 2019

The refs reviewed the play, amid much discussion from analysts and fans, and ruled that Edelman didn’t touch it. Patriots ball.

But two plays later, Tom Brady threw an interception, turning the momentum back to the Chiefs. Tony Romo (and many others) mentioned the common basketball saying, “Ball don’t lie.”

BALL DON’T LIE After #ThumbGate overturned Julian Edelman’s muffed punt, the Chiefs get the ball back on an interception off Edelman’s hands ???????????? pic.twitter.com/kzC4EgNr8K — The Sports Quotient (@SportsQuotient) January 21, 2019

And two plays later, the Chiefs scored, taking the lead for the first time.

CHIEFS TAKE THE LEAD ???? pic.twitter.com/0dS0uiHPhO — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) January 21, 2019

Between Thumbgate and the missed pass interference call in the NFC Championship, it’s been a tough and busy weekend for the refs.