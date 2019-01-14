A Chiefs player is bringing a homeless man living in his truck to the AFC Championship game as a thank you for pulling his car out of the snow

caption Dave Cochran helped pull Chiefs offensive lineman Jeff Allen out of the snow. source via Kansas City Star

A homeless man in Kansas City named Dave Cochran helped pull Chiefs offensive lineman Jeff Allen’s car out of the snow before the Chiefs’ divisional playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts.

After tracking down the Cochran, Allen got Cochran and his girlfriend two tickets to the Chiefs’ AFC Championship game next weekend.

Cochran, who lives in his car, said he’s never been to a Chiefs game before and started crying when he saw the messages from Allen.

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Jeff Allen is thanking a good Samaritan for helping him out of the snow with tickets to the AFC Championship game.

According to 41 Action News, Allen’s car got stuck in the snow on his way to the Chiefs’ divisional game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, when Dave Cochran, a homeless man living out of his car in Kansas City, decided to help.

Allen first tweeted that he was trying to track down a local man who helped him.

My car got stuck in the snow before the game & a nice guy named Dave help pull me out without knowing I was a player. I want to give him tickets to the AFC championship game for helping but don’t have a way to contact him. He drove a 97 or 98 Black Suburban. Pls RT #ChiefsKingdom — Jeff Allen (@JeffAllen71) January 13, 2019

Cochran told Action News that he saw a few cars stuck on the side of the road during a snowstorm, and after helping one car get out, he pulled up to Allen. Cochran said he didn’t realize that Allen was a Chiefs player.

“After I get done helping him, he told me he’s a Chiefs player,” Cochran said. “I didn’t look at him as no Chiefs player, I just looked at him as a normal person. Hope that he would do the same for as if I did for him.”

Cochran said he saw Allen’s Texas license plates and knew he couldn’t navigate the snow.

After Allen tracked down Cochran, he got he and Cochran’s girlfriend – who lives with Cochran and their dog in Cochran’s car – tickets to the Chiefs’ AFC Championship game against the New England Patriots next weekend.

caption Dave Cochran lives in his car with his girlfriend and dog. source via Kansas City Star

“It’s like a dream come true,” Cochran said. “I seen the message this morning, man, and I ain’t even gonna fake with you, man, call me soft if you want to, homeboys, but I started bawling. I started bawling, for real.”

Cochran has never been to a Chiefs game before.

“That’s a natural habit for me is to help people,” Cochran said. “I don’t expect nothing in return.”

Watch the 41 Action News segment below: