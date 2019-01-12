Andy Reid scolded Chiefs fans during playoff game for throwing snowballs at Colts punter

A Kansas City Chiefs fan nearly hit Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez during a play in the NFL playoff game on Saturday.

After the play, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid went over and admonished the fans for their behavior.

No announcement was initially made in the stadium, but further infractions could have resulted in a penalty against the Chiefs.

The Kansas City Chiefs got off to about as good a start as they could have hoped against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, scoring the first 17 points of their playoff game to take a 24-7 lead into halftime.

But despite the fantastic start from his team, head coach Andy Reid wasn’t pleased with the home crowd in Kansas City after a fan inserted himself into the action with a snowball.

The fracas started when a snowball came with inches of hitting Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez as he took a snap.

That snowball almost hit the Colts punter pic.twitter.com/kcLY9dAQtS — Deadspin (@Deadspin) January 12, 2019

While the play still went off without a hitch, the near-miss clearly bothered Reid, who walked over and admonished fans to be smart.

Replays showed that a fan decked out in Chiefs gear had hurled a snowball onto the field, although it wasn’t clear if it was the same snowball that nearly hit the punter. Sideline reporter Michele Tafoya explained that in-game security would deal with the first infraction, but that another snowball could result in an announcement being made and a penalty against the home team.

Look at this Eagles fan decked out in Chiefs gear throwing a snowball smh pic.twitter.com/ie4s0THcD9 — Nick Piccone (@nickpiccone) January 12, 2019

Andy is pissed at his fans for throwing snowballs on the field. pic.twitter.com/H4L7G8zyiM — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) January 12, 2019

A penalty for a thrown snowball would be an odd, and unnecessary way for the Chiefs to lose yards, but given the lead Kansas City took into halftime, it would take quite a few snowballs to make a difference for the Colts.