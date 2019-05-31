THEN AND NOW: 20 child actors all grown up

caption Abigail Breslin then and now. source Mark Mainz/Getty Images, Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

When young actors become famous early on in life, some decide to stick with show business and go on to even bigger success. Others quit Hollywood for good.

Here’s what 20 child actors are up to now.

Raven Symone played Olivia Kendall on “The Cosby Show” from 1989 – 1992.

caption Raven Symone in 1990. source The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

She went on to star in “Doctor Doolittle” and “Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century.”

After rising to fame in “That’s So Raven” on Disney Channel, Symone returned to the network in a spinoff called “Raven’s Home.”

caption Raven Symone at Disney Channel Fan Fest. source Image Group LA via Getty Images

Symone left her gig as a cohost on “The View” to star in and executive produce “Raven’s Home,” which premiered in 2017.

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson played the beloved trio of Harry, Ron, and Hermione in the “Harry Potter” movies.

Radcliffe was 11 years old when he filmed “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” – the same age as the titular character in the book. The first film was released in 2001.

They grew up onscreen throughout filming eight “Harry Potter” movies.

caption Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson attend the premiere of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2” in 2011. source Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images

Daniel Radcliffe has experimented with different movie genres and appeared on Broadway in “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” “The Cripple of Inishmaan,” and “The Lifespan of a Fact.”

Rupert Grint has worked on indie films and appeared in the West End’s production of “Mojo” and “It’s Only A Play” on Broadway.

Emma Watson has become a real-life Hermione with her feminist book club and advocacy for gender equality, and recently played Belle in Disney’s live-action “Beauty and the Beast.”

Mayim Bialik became famous playing Blossom Russo in the ’90s TV show “Blossom.”

caption Mayim Bialik as Blossom. source Harry Langdon/Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Bialik landed the role when she was 12 years old and played Blossom for six seasons.

Bialik earned a doctorate in neuroscience and returned to Hollywood playing Amy Farrah Fowler on “The Big Bang Theory.”

caption Mayim Bialik attends the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2017. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

“The Big Bang Theory” aired its series finale on May 16, 2019. Bialik uses her platform to speak out about parenting and the pressure new mothers often face.

Abigail Breslin earned an Oscar nomination for her role in “Little Miss Sunshine” in 2006.

caption Abigail Breslin brings a stuffed animal to the red carpet in 2002. source Mark Mainz/Getty Images

At 10 years old, she was one of the youngest actors ever to be nominated for an Academy Award.

Breslin played “Baby” in a 2017 remake of “Dirty Dancing.”

caption Abigail Breslin attends the “Dirty Dancing: The New ABC Musical Event” premiere in 2017. source Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The original “Dirty Dancing” is a beloved, classic dance movie that’s hard to top, and the remake was widely panned as “unnecessary.” Breslin also appeared on “Scream Queens,” a Ryan Murphy television show that lasted two seasons.

Frankie Muniz is best known as Malcom from “Malcom in the Middle” in the early 2000s.

caption Frankie Muniz poses for a studio portrait circa 1998 in Los Angeles, California. source Ron Davis/Getty Images

The role earned him both Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.

Muniz competed on “Dancing with the Stars” in 2017 and hosts “Dancing with the Stars: Juniors.”

caption Frankie Muniz on the red carpet in 2018. source David Livingston/Getty Images

Muniz won third place on season 25 of “Dancing with the Stars.” He got engaged to longtime girlfriend Paige Price in 2018.

Shannen Doherty played Jenny Wilder in “Little House on the Prairie” at age 11.

caption Shannen Doherty as Jenny Wilder from “Little House on the Prairie.” source Frank Carroll/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The television series was based on the “Little House on the Prairie” books by Laura Ingalls Wilder. It aired from 1974 to 1983.

She later became known for her roles on “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Charmed.”

caption Shannen Doherty attends Paramount Network Launch Party in 2018 in Los Angeles. source Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and is now in remission.

Tia and Tamera Mowry played long-lost twins on the sitcom “Sister Sister.”

caption Tia and Tamera Mowry in 1990. source The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

They also played long-lost twins in the Disney Channel original movies “Twitches” and “Twitches Too” about twin witches.

They continue to work together on a “Twintuition” book series.

caption Tamera (left) and Tia Mowry sign their book “Twintuition” at Barnes & Noble in Los Angeles. source Araya Diaz/WireImage/Getty Images

They took a break from acting to attend Pepperdine University and both majored in psychology.

Another famous set of twins, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, got their start on “Full House.”

caption Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen alternated playing Michelle Tanner on “Full House.” source ABC

The Olsen twins were babies when they began starring on “Full House” in 1987, and were nine years old when it ended.

The twins retired from acting to focus on their fashion line, Elizabeth and James, which they launched in 2007.

caption Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen attend the Met Gala. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Their style has evolved over the years, inspiring trends including choker necklaces, big sunglasses, and oversized layers.

Hilary Duff landed small parts in TV shows and made-for-TV movies before becoming known as Lizzie McGuire on the Disney Channel series of the same name.

caption Hilary Duff during her “Lizzie McGuire” days. source Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

After 65 episodes of “Lizzie McGuire” aired on Disney Channel, the 2003 “The Lizzie McGuire Movie” served as the series finale. The show made Duff a teen idol.

Duff has continued acting, but is mostly focusing on her work as a designer.

caption Hilary Duff poses for photographers. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

She designed a line of glasses for Glasses USA. She also appeared in an independent movie in 2019 called “The Haunting of Sharon Tate,” as well as the TV show “Younger,” which will air its 6th season summer 2019.

Dakota Fanning’s performance in the 2001 movie “I Am Sam” put her on the map.

caption Dakota Fanning in 2002. source Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

She was the youngest nominee in the history of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at age eight.

Fanning hasn’t slowed down, appearing in the “Twilight” saga movies and “Ocean’s Eight.”

caption Dakota Fanning attends the screening of “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” at the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival in 2019. source Oleg NikishinTASS via Getty Images

She most recently appeared in the 2019 Quentin Tarantino movie “Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood.”

Jodie Foster got her start on TV shows such as “The Courtship of Eddie’s Father” and “The Doris Day Show.”

caption Jodi Foster on an episode of “The Courtship of Eddie’s Father” in 1969. source ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images

Her real name is Alicia Christian Foster.

She has been nominated for four Oscars, and has won two — both for best actress.

caption Jodi Foster today. source Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Foster won best actress for “The Accused” and “Silence of the Lambs,” and continues to act.

Macaulay Culkin is best known as the mischief-making protagonist in the “Home Alone” movies.

caption Macaulay Culkin in “Home Alone.” source Fox

The “Home Alone” movies, which came out in the 1990s, are holiday classics.

He took a break from acting in 1994, but returned with a few small roles in 2003.

Culkin also wrote an autobiography, co-founded a pizza-themed Velvet Underground tribute band called The Pizza Underground with which he toured before they split up in 2018, and hosted a podcast called Bunny Ears.

Ross Bagley worked with Will Smith on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” in the ’90s.

caption Ross Bagley attends the opening party for “Circus Vargus” in 1994. source Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

He also played Buckwheat in “The Little Rascals.”

Bagley has since appeared in several horror movies.

caption Ross Bagley arrives for the NOH8 Campaign 5th Anniversary Celebration in 2013. source Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic/Getty Images

He was in “Dead Ringer” and “Gnome Alone.”

Alisan Porter rose to fame as Curly Sue in the 1991 movie of the same name.

caption Alisan Porter as Curly Sue. source Warner Bros. Pictures

Porter won “Star Search” when she was five years old. In addition to “Curly Sue,” she appeared on “The Golden Girls” and in a TV movie called “When You Remember Me.”

Porter won season 10 of “The Voice” after years away from the spotlight.

caption Alisan Porter on “The Voice.” source NBC

Porter headlined a show in Las Vegas called “The Voice: Neon Dreams” after her victory on Christina Aguilera’s team.

She also runs a blog with her partner Celia Behar called Lil’ Mamas.

Amanda Bynes’ comedy skills helped her land her own show when she was 13 years old.

caption Amanda Bynes at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. source Steve Granitz Archive/WireImage/Getty Images

She won a Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award for “The Amanda Show” when she was 15.

Bynes has been on a hiatus from acting since 2010.

caption Amanda Bynes at the MTV Movie Awards. source Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

After a slew of successful movies including “What A Girl Wants,” “Hairspray,” “She’s the Man,” and “Easy A,” Bynes took a break from acting due to struggles with substance abuse.

She earned an Associate degree in Merchandise Product Development from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in 2018 and told Paper magazine that she wants to return to acting.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt got his start on shows such as “Family Ties” and “Quantum Leap” before his breakout role in “10 Things I Hate About You.”

caption Joseph Gordon-Levitt in 1994. source Jean Krettler/ABC via Getty Images

He took a brief break from acting to attend Columbia University, but later dropped out to return to show business.

He earned an Academy Award nomination for best actor in 2009 and runs hitRECord, an online production company.

Gordon-Levitt most recently appeared in “Snowden” playing the titular role of Edward Snowden and the comedy “The Night Before.”

Carrie Henn played Newt in the 1986 movie “Aliens.”

caption Carrie Henn in “Aliens.” source 20th Century Fox

Henn was nine years old when she was cast as space orphan Newt in “Aliens,” and had no prior acting experience. She won a Saturn Award for Best Performance by a Younger Actor.

Henn left acting and became a teacher.

caption Carrie Henn at Comic-Con International 2016. source John Sciulli/Getty Images for WIRED

She made an appearance at the Comic Con 30th Anniversary panel for “Aliens” in 2016, with fellow cast members Sigourney Weaver and Bill Paxton, but has otherwise stayed out of the limelight.

Shia LaBeouf won a Daytime Emmy for playing Louis on “Even Stevens.”

caption Shia LaBeouf poses with Christy Carlson Romano from “Even Stevens.” source George Lange/Disney Channel via Getty Images

He continued on the Disney track with the movie “Holes” in 2003.

LaBeouf has since appeared in blockbusters like the “Transformers” series and “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.”

caption Shia LaBeouf at the the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

He also appeared in Sia’s music video for “Elastic Heart.”

Mara Wilson played the titular character in “Matilda” in 1996.

caption Mara Wilson in “Matilda.” source TriStar Pictures

Wilson was just six years old when she made her on-screen debut in “Mrs. Doubtfire” in 1993.

Wilson retired from acting at age 13, opting instead for a career as an author and journalist.

caption Mara Wilson attends the 9th Annual Shorty Awards in 2017. source Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Shorty Awards

Wilson published a memoir called “Where Am I Now?: True Stories of Girlhood and Accidental Fame,” wrote a play called “Sheeple,” and has bylines in Elle.com, McSweeney’s, The New York Times, Reductress, Vanity Fair.com, The Daily Beast, Jezebel, Cracked, Talkhouse Film, and The Toast.

Lindsay Lohan’s performance in “The Parent Trap” cemented her as a Hollywood mainstay.

caption Lindsay Lohan attends the premiere of “The Parent Trap” on July 21, 1998. source Rose Prouser/Reuters

She went on to star in favorites such as “Life Size,” “Freaky Friday,” and “Mean Girls.”

Lohan opened two nightclubs in Greece and starred on the British show “Sick Note.”

caption Lindsay Lohan. source KGC-03/STAR MAX/IPx

Lohan famously had a series of run-ins with the law, but has been returning to the spotlight with movies such as “Among the Shadows.”