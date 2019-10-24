Australian Kmarts were forced to remove a ‘child bride’ Halloween costume after backlash, but other brands are still selling similar costumes

caption The child bride costume that was sold in an Australian Kmart. source Snannon B / Change.org

An Australian Kmart was forced to pull a “child bride” costume from its shelves this week after a concerned mother said it made light of forced child marriages.

The $6 costume came with a white dress, headband, and veil and was geared toward girls between the ages of four and six.

The mother started a Change.com petition and quickly gathered several hundred signatures.

Kmart stepped in quickly and pulled the costume. The company offered a public apology and said it didn’t intend to cause offense.

Halloween is fast approaching and the spooky fall holiday just wouldn’t be complete without costume controversies. This week, the spotlight shone on Kmart stores in Australia that were selling a “child bride” costume. Critics said the costume was insensitive to the millions of girls forced into youth marriages around the world.

Ask Kmart to remove child bride costume from its shelves – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/2V4raCTcp3 via @ChangeAUS — David Hill (@davidmhill) October 22, 2019

As first reported by Australia’s 7 News, the $6 costume came with a white bride’s dress, headband, and a veil. A concerned parent noticed the dress – which is intended for girls between the ages of four and six – and quickly created a Change.com petition demanding its removal.

“Tell Kmart this is beyond inappropriate and offensive and that they have a social responsibility to pull this item off their shelves immediately,” Shannon B, the concerned Australian mother wrote on her petition page.

The petition was launched earlier this week and it received just over 500 signatures before being closed.

“Child marriage means child abuse and torture in its worst forms – pedophilia, child rape, child slavery, child sex trafficking. Kmart -Take this child bride costume off your shelves,” the petition continued.

Kmart removes the dress and offered an apology: ‘It was not intended to cause offense.’

Kmart took note of the petition and promptly stepped in to remove the dress. By late Tuesday, Kmart announced it would no longer sell the product and apologized for listing it in the first place.

“Kmart Australia regrets the decision,” the company said in a statement provided to Australia’s 7 News. “It was not intended to cause offense and we sincerely apologize. We have made the decision to withdraw this product.”

Similar child bride costumes are being sold on Amazon. Insider has reached out to Amazon for comment.

caption Several “bride” costumes found on Amazon. source Amazon

News of Kmart’s apology and subsequent decision to pull the dress off its shelves elicited strong reactions online. While many agreed with the concerned parent’s interpretation of the costume as insensitive to forced child marriage, others scoffed at the idea and derided Kmart for succumbing to what they saw as political correctness.

In an interview with Australia’s 7 News following successful petition, Mercy Jumo, a child rights advocate at World Vision Australia, said it is normal for children to dress up as unusual things for Halloween but, “anything that trivializes child marriage is disturbing.”

“Children would rather be dressed up as lawyers, or as engineers, or as doctors,” Jumo continued. “Are we affirming them to grow and to thrive? Are we protecting them as children?”